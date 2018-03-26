 


Concrete Beach Releases New Beers in Time for Pride Week CelebrationsEXPAND
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Releases New Beers in Time for Pride Week Celebrations

David Minsky | March 26, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

Concrete Beach Brewery is behind two limited-quantity beer releases, the E&M Imperial Malt Liquor and the Chiquitico.

The brews, created by head brewer Eric Hernandez, coincide with the kickoff of Miami Pride Week, which runs from April 2 to 8. The beers will be distributed to a number of local bars and restaurants beginning the first week of April.

The E&M Imperial Malt Liquor, with a 10 percent ABV, is a take on a classic malt liquor. The initials, Hernandez says, refer to American writer and Key West resident Ernest Hemingway and his wife, Mary. Though the ABV is high, Hernandez says E&M is lighter than one would expect, with a slightly sweet taste.

"It's a very simple beer but when you control the fermentation profile, it provides a high ABV and it's very clean and balanced," Hernandez says. "It packs a punch."

Then there's the Chiquitico, an Imperial pale ale. At 4.8 percent ABV, the hoppy brew contains aromas such as lemon, lime, and melon, with a toasted malt backbone. The word "chiquitico" is what Hernandez's mother called him as a young boy, he says. The 29-year-old, whose family hails from Cuba, moved to Miami from Los Angeles in August 2017 to become head brewer Concrete Beach.

During Pride Week, Concrete Beach will light up with rainbow colors every evening at 8 p.m. to show support for the LGBTQ community and remember those affected by the Pulse nightclub shooting. The brewery will also host Miami's a Drag with Gramps from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. Then on Sunday, April 8, Concrete Beach will showcase a float during the parade.

Concrete Beach Brewery. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

 
David Minsky is a U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He has also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.

