Concrete Beach Releases New Beers in Time for Pride Week Celebrations

Concrete Beach Brewery is behind two limited-quantity beer releases, the E&M Imperial Malt Liquor and the Chiquitico.

The brews, created by head brewer Eric Hernandez, coincide with the kickoff of Miami Pride Week, which runs from April 2 to 8. The beers will be distributed to a number of local bars and restaurants beginning the first week of April.

The E&M Imperial Malt Liquor, with a 10 percent ABV, is a take on a classic malt liquor. The initials, Hernandez says, refer to American writer and Key West resident Ernest Hemingway and his wife, Mary. Though the ABV is high, Hernandez says E&M is lighter than one would expect, with a slightly sweet taste.