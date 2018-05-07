Nina Compton Wins a James Beard, Jose Andrés Named Humanitarian of the Year

Miami's culinary community was glued to Twitter last evening as the James Beard Awards were streamed live on the social media platform from the gala reception at Chicago's Lyric Theater.

Brad Kilgore was a finalist in the "Best Chef: South" category which honors toques from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico.

Kilgore, who is known for his gorgeous and intricate dishes at his Wynwood restaurant, Alter, and Brava by Brad Kilgore at the Arsht Center, was a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef category in 2016 and 2017. That distinction is presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come."