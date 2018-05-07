Nina Compton Wins a James Beard, Jose Andrés Named Humanitarian of the Year

Miami's culinary community was glued to Twitter last evening as the James Beard Awards were streamed live on the social media platform from the gala reception at Chicago's Lyric Theater.
Brad Kilgore was a finalist in the "Best Chef: South" category which honors toques from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico.
Kilgore, who is known for his gorgeous and intricate dishes at his Wynwood restaurant, Alter, and Brava by Brad Kilgore at the Arsht Center, was a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef category in 2016 and 2017. That distinction is presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come."
In the end, Nina Compton won the Beard for her New Orleans restaurant, Compere Lapin.
Compton's culinary star rose while she competed on Top Chef New Orleans while chef de cuisine at Miami Beach's Scarpetta. Although she came in second, the chef won the coveted "fan favorite" award, sealing her upward trajectory.
A few months later, Compton announced she was trading in the Magic City for the Big Easy to open Compere Lapin at the Old. No. 77 Hotel and Foundry in downtown New Orleans. Since it opened Spring 2016, the restaurant has gained a reputation as one of the finest in the Crescent City.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Miami Herald's Carlos Frias won a journalism Beard in the Local Impact Category in a separate ceremony held in New York City.
Chef Jose Andrés, who owns the Bazaar by Jose Andrés and Bazaar Mar, was the recipient of the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year award. A committed advocate of food and hunger issues, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides smart solutions to hunger and poverty by using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies. Together with World Central Kitchen, Andrés served over three million meals in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in 2017.
In a passionate speech, Andrés called for immigration reform for the people who feed America and make our country great and support for women in the industry. "We cannot escape the reality that our destiny is feeding the many," said the venerable chef.
For a complete list of James Beard award winners visit jamesbeard.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!