Cochon555 Returns to South Beach This Weekend

This weekend, Cochon555 is set to return to Miami for an evening of pork and booze.

The annual event, which will take place at the 1 Hotel South Beach from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, features five new chefs — including Pubbelly's Jose Mendin and Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon — along with winemakers, bakers, and barkeeps, to create an innovative lineup of pork-centric food and drinks.

The evening is meant to raise awareness about heritage-breed pigs and sustainable and socially responsible farming, according to founder Brady Lowe.