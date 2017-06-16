Brimstone Woodfire Grill Launches Bottomless Sunday Brunch at CityPlace Doral

menu

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 9:12 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Shrimp 'n' grits and a breakfast flatbread are on the menu at Brimstone's new bottomless brunch at CityPlace Doral.EXPAND
Shrimp 'n' grits and a breakfast flatbread are on the menu at Brimstone's new bottomless brunch at CityPlace Doral.
Courtesy of Brimstone
About six months ago, Brimstone Woodfire Grill opened its first Miami-Dade location at CityPlace Doral, a mixed-use entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle district. It's one of nearly two dozen restaurants and bars in the area, joining popular establishments such as Icebox Cafe, Cooper's Hawk Winery, Baires Grill, and the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern.

Brimstone — part of a family of restaurants that includes Piñon Grill in Boca Raton, Grill 401 off Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, and the upcoming Pompano Beach House — is best known for its modern American fare and monthly patio parties.

Now that the restaurant has settled into its new space, it's ready to launch a boozy Sunday brunch this weekend. Curated by Brimstone's culinary leader, Rick Schwager, the menu, which offers seven dishes, is unique to Brimstone's Doral location.

“We’ve listened to what our diners are asking for and have made changes that provide fresh, new seasonal options while staying true to the BRG point of view," Schwager says, "scratch-made dishes that convey a sense of imaginative Americana.”

Breakfast flatbread: Wheat-flour crust topped with scrambled eggs; Alfredo sauce; roasted peppers; jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses; applewood-smoked and Canadian bacon; and a drizzle of cilantro cream.EXPAND
Breakfast flatbread: Wheat-flour crust topped with scrambled eggs; Alfredo sauce; roasted peppers; jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses; applewood-smoked and Canadian bacon; and a drizzle of cilantro cream.
Courtesy of Brimstone

The new brunch menu includes Hawaiian pancakes garnished with homemade pineapple and rum compote, macadamia nuts, coconut cream, and a chocolate drizzle ($15). Breakfast flatbread is made with a wheat-flour crust topped with scrambled eggs; Alfredo sauce; roasted peppers; jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses; applewood-smoked and Canadian bacon; and a drizzle of cilantro cream ($15). Shrimp 'n' grits come doused in a light creole cream sauce and corn salsa ($18). And Julio's egg salad croissant is stuffed with bacon, roasted peppers, and cheddar cheese ($14).

There's also a Benedict, with either beef tenderloin ($18) or jumbo lump crab ($17) on a toasted English muffin topped with grilled asparagus and hollandaise sauce.

For something light, opt for a fruit parfait mixed with a chef's choice of seasonal berries and fruit in a creamy Greek yogurt with crunchy granola ($11).

Pair the fare with bottomless mimosas ($15) or the signature Bromosa, made with Ommegang Witte Beer and fresh-squeezed orange juice ($7 each).

Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday. For the full menu and more information, visit brimstonedoral.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
