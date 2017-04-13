Cindy Lou's Cookies Opens Shop in Little River with Plans for a Cookie Cafe

EXPAND Cindy Lou's Cookies is now open in Little River. Courtesy of Cindy Kruse

Miami's first artisanal cookie shop opens its first-ever wholesale location today in Little River (7320 NE Second Ave.). Though there are no tables or seats inside Cindy Lou's Cookies, the storefront welcomes walk-in customers.

"It feels like I'm in a dream," owner Cindy Kruse says, "After I got all the equipment set up a few days ago, I sat on the floor and cried in amazement."

Though Kruse's wholesale location just opened, she is already in the process of planning a cookie cafe across the street from the Citadel, a 60,000-square-foot food hall, market, and workspace set to open at the end of 2017 in Little River, 10 blocks from her wholesale outpost.

"I'm hoping within a year it will happen," she says. "This would be a place where people can get the full experience of sitting down with a cookie and a cup of coffee, instead of just stopping in."

Kruse, a local baker and former pastry chef at the Fontainebleau, Barton G., and Gigi, left the corporate world four years ago, swapping high-tech kitchens for a small oven propped up inside her garage. With more than 25 years of experience, Kruse developed a budding wholesale business inside her makeshift kitchen, outsourcing to popular spots including Panther Coffee, Jimmy'z Kitchen, and Vice City Bean.

Inside the kitchen at Cindy Lou's. Courtesy of Cindy Kruse

In November 2016, she announced the opening of her Little River location and launched a Kickstarter page to help fund a build-out. She raised $13,000 and spent the last six months navigating construction and permitting difficulties.

"It's all a big blur now," she says. "So much hard work and frustration went into it. Dealing with Miami officials took a long time for such a small space, but it was all worth it."

In her new outpost she will bake nearly 30 varieties including salted double chocolate filled with Nutella, cheesecake, lemon cloud, and Oreo crunch. Every cookie is molded and decorated by hand, with all toppings and fillings made in-house too. Each cookie, weighing in at about five ounces, sells for $3.50.

Though her Little River location has no official menu customers can stop in and buy cookies. There is no minimum for purchase, meaning customers can snag anywhere between one to dozens, depending on availability.

"I feel so lucky to have a product that people really respond to," she says. "Cookies have always made me happy, but I never realized how happy they make other people too."

Cindy Lou's Cookies is open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since it is, technically, a wholesale bakery, hours may vary. Call 786-505-2253 for more information.

