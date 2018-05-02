Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Specials and Parties in Miami

Though often confused with Mexican Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla.

In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is more of a ceremonial day honored with military parades, but Americans will use any holiday as an excuse to get rowdy. That's especially true when the celebration includes obscene amounts of tequila and guacamole. For plenty of both, along with other fun and food, check out the following restaurants offering Cinco de Mayo specials. All parties and deals take place Saturday, May 5, unless otherwise noted.

222 Taco. The new North Bay Village eatery will celebrate its first-ever Cinco de Mayo with tacos al pastor, mini chips and guac, and mini Mexican paletas for $2.22 and margaritas for $5. Enjoy music by local DJs Corey Chase and Sire. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.



Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The brewery will host a taco-eating contest beginning at 5 p.m. Competitors will scarf down as many tacos as possible in 15 minutes. The first-place winner will receive a $100 gift card. If you’re there for the drinks, though, find plenty of beer. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Cantina La Veinte. Beginning at noon, Cantina La Veinte will offer "Coronitas" with shots of tequila for $10 each, along with free sombreros. A gold margarita ($20) and traditional fare such as chicharrón-stuffed gorditas and cochinita pibil — a Yucatán-style spiced pork — will be available. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com



Cinco de Wynwood. This free bash will include a colossal piñata with pyrotechnics and 24-ounce margaritas ($18). There will also be a performance by Latin singer Reykon. The party starts at noon, and those who RSVP will get a free beer. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami; cincodewynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Mexican spread at El Vez. Courtesy of El Vez

El Vez. Stephen Starr’s El Vez at the W Fort Lauderdale will open its doors for the first time on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will serve complimentary carnitas and chips with guacamole. There will also be lawn games and live music at the oceanfront property, as well as an appearance by the famous Mexican Elvis impersonator El Vez himself. Admission to the fiesta is free. 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8200; wfortlauderdalehotel.com/el-vez.



Finka Table & Tap. Drink Coronas for $5 each and eat a Cuban version of nachos — made with mariquitas, vaca frita, black beans, cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, and pico de gallo — for $10. 14690 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-227-8818; finkarestaurant.com.



Kiki on the River. Chef Rhee will serve Mexican cuisine with a Mediterranean twist, such as Greek-style elote ($8), spanakopita quesadilla ($12), and chicken souvlaki tacos ($15). Also, enjoy mariachis and Casa Picante margaritas from noon to 5:30 p.m. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.

EXPAND Lolo's margarita Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo's Surf Cantina. From 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Lolo's will host an all-day fiesta featuring $8 margaritas, palomas, and Mexican mules, as well as $4 beers. Special dishes include Mexican shrimp cocktail for $16 and skirt steak fajitas for two ($46). 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.



Naked Taco. Ralph Pagano's South Beach party spot will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby all day Saturday with food and drinks specials and giveaways, dancing girls, and luchadores. Pagano and his friend Big Frank will host betting tutorials for Derby Day, and all TVs will show the race. 1111 Collins Ave.,

Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; nakedtacomiami.com



Pincho Factory. For Cinco de Mayo, all Pincho Factory locations will offer a $10 quesadilla burger. The creation includes queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema between cheese quesadillas as the bun. Various locations; pinchofactory.com.

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar. The Coral Gables spot will offer $5 beers and $6 Cazadores margaritas all day. Live music and mariachis will entertain guests. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-456-1928; plomotacobar.com.



The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. The beloved Miami Beach hotel and spa will host Fiesta en el Jardin. Wander the gardens while enjoying Mexican fare, drinks by Casamigos tequila, and music. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Tickets cost $50 via cincomayo.splashthat.com.



The Taco Stand. The new Wynwood eatery will celebrate its first Cinco de Mayo with $2.50 taco specials such as chicken, al pastor, and veggie options. Enjoy Mexican beers for $3. 313 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4948; letstaco.com.

EXPAND Quinoa crusted tacos at Tacology Courtesy of Tacology

Tacology. From 1 to 2 p.m., score free Oaxaqueña margaritas, mezcal shots, and Dos Equis lagers at the patio bars. Mariachis will play traditional Mexican music from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

