Cinco de Mayo 2017 Events in Miami

Any excuse to eat more tacos. Photo by Alexander Oliva

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday. So local Mexican restaurants and tequila-pouring bars will have a prime opportunity to make the most of hosting mariachi bands and serving discount tacos and tasty margaritas.

Here are some of the best Cinco de Mayo events happening around Miami.

American Social Brickell

The Brickell hot spot's regularly scheduled Taco Tuesday specials will move to Friday this week in celebration of Americans' favorite tequila-infused holiday. The Cinco specials (aptly beginning at 5 p.m.) include an all-you-can-eat taco bar ($15.95), bottomless guacamole for two ($11.50), Roca Patrón shots ($7), and margaritas ($10 per glass or $35 for a 48-ounce pitcher). Beer specials include Dos Equis lager and amber bottles ($4) or Loaded Dos Equis ($7). Cinco de Mayo also wouldn't be complete without a complimentary photo booth and mariachi band.

Basement Miami

Basement will host Bowl, Bass, and Tequila, a special edition of Gio’s Total Split Show, for Cinco de Mayo. Drink specials include a Tecate and Casamigos beer-and-shot combo ($10) and frozen Casamigos margaritas ($10). Beats will be provided by the famed DJ Otto von Schirach beginning at 10 p.m.

Barú Latin Bar

All Barú locations will throw fiestas for Cinco de Mayo. Beginning at 4 p.m., the bars will be decked out in Cinco de Mayo decor and offer drink specials such as $25 buckets of Dos Equis and Tecate, $8 Patrón Reposado margaritas, and $5 tequila shots. Mariachis will keep the party going at all locations.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bitter Truth

Bitter Truth

Everyone’s first tequila shot is on the house this Friday at Bitter Truth. But to score the freebie, revelers must take the shot off a chainsaw-carved ice luge. Challenge your spice tolerance the rest of the night with Patrón Reposado spicy passionfruit margaritas ($8). Guests will also rock to the best mariachi beats in town.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bodega

Bodega

Perhaps the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in South Beach will begin Friday at 3 p.m. with $5 Avión margaritas and $2 Coronas. At 5 p.m., Bodega will host its second-annual taco-eating contest, where the winner gets a staycation at the Mondrian South Beach that includes a poolside cabana and spa treatment. Even if you can't down the most tacos, runners-up will receive cash prizes.

Candela Gastrobar

Smack in the center of the popular Cinco de Mayo festivities in Brickell, Candela Gastrobar will be the perfect place to chill and drink $6 margaritas.

Photo by Alexander Oliva

Coyo Taco

Coyo's Wynwood flagship will host its third-annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party, featuring live mariachi bands, DJs, and live luchador matches from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by after-hour festivities in the lounge till 3 a.m. In addition to hosting nonstop entertainment, Miami’s favorite taqueria will also offer specials such as $5 margaritas and $5 tacos. Admission to this fiesta costs $15.

E11even

Take in the sweeping views of downtown Miami while enjoying $3 Avión cocktails, $3 Coronas, and $1 tacos. Local band Ara Oko will play from 11 p.m. to midnight, and the late-night partying will continue with DJs behind the decks.

Gulfstream Park

At the Hallandale Beach racetrack/shopping center, Cantina Laredo will have a live mariachi band on the patio from 8 to 10 p.m. and a live DJ from 4 p.m. to midnight. Specials include $5 margaritas and $3 Tecate Light, Modelo, and Dos Equis. At Rok:Brgr, expect Exotico tequila shots ($5), margaritas ($5), and Coronas ($3) all day. Last, check out Franky's Sports bar for live music by Mikey's Hot Swing from 8 to 11 p.m., and don't miss the $5 margaritas, beer, shots, and carnitas tacos.

La Cueva

Celebrate this Friday at Brickell’s one-and-only Mexican cave for two hours of free tequila shots from 10 p.m. to midnight. La Cueva also has tequila and mezcal cocktails packed with flavor. The Brickell cave will be open at 5 p.m. for anyone wanting to get an early start.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo's Surf Cantina

Miami Beach’s newest Baja-inspired eatery will offer $7 cocktails all day. Enjoy authentic recipes such as margaritas de la casa, palomas, Mexican mules, sangrias, and complimentary margarita samples courtesy of Lunazul Tequila. Pair drinks with shareable dishes such as crispy pork quesadillas ($8), duck confit tacos ($10), a lavish prawn platter ($36), and many others. The fiesta will also feature two piñatas, one filled with candy and another with free drink cards.

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an extended happy hour from noon to 11 p.m. at Nikki Beach. Specials include cucumber-jalapeño margaritas ($7), shrimp BLT tacos (three for $15), fish tacos (three for $10), and chicken and cheese quesadillas ($7).

The Raleigh

Party poolside at the Raleigh with a self-serve taco bar and a live barbecue station cooking up carne asada, blackened mahi-mahi, and carnitas. Enjoy tunes by a mariachi band and drink specials such as $9 margaritas and shots of Casa Noble tequila, plus $25 beer buckets.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

The Cinco de Drinko fiesta at Rocco’s in Fort Lauderdale offers drink specials along with live entertainment, including appearances by the mariachi band Pancho Villas. Also expect a DJ, giveaways, and free tequila pourings. The party starts at noon.

Sweet Liberty

South Beach neighborhood bar Sweet Liberty will present a Tijuana donkey show — a colorful celebration of Mexico’s entertainment, food, and drink culture that stars real, live donkeys. The bar will also pour the award-winning tequila El Tesoro for top-shelf margaritas, palomas, and other cocktails ($7). Latin Grammy-winning Jorge Moreno will perform all night long.

Tocaya Organica

In honor of the holiday, the modern, organic Mexican restaurant Tocaya Organica will offer drink specials from 11 a.m. to midnight. Expect $5 cervezas, $7 margaritas, and two-for-$10 Casamigos watermelon shots, as well as burritos, tacos, salads, and other fare.

