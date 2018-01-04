Where to Get Churros and Hot Chocolate in Miami When Temperatures Dip

Wind chill values in the Miami metro area will be in the upper 30s on both Thursday and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Luckily, we have churros and hot chocolate.

One might liken them to the delights found in hot doughnuts and apple cider further up the East Coast on a brisk fall day. Hot, sweet, just-fried dough boasts a delicate crunch, followed by cake-y tenderness before transmogrifying into a skull-tingling custard. Yet it's the hot chocolate, when at its best is a dark, sweet, and slightly bitter elixir thick enough to hold a churro upright, that sets Miami apart. Of course the churros must be hot and fried fresh. On a cold day, you have a better chance of getting a proper one. The beloved-yet-shuttered Little Havana cafeteria Morro Castle used to turn them out à la minute year-round no matter the order. However, Alberto Villalobos sold the property last year with plans to head west. In the meantime, there are still a few places to get a hot fix .

1. La Palma Calle Ocho. At this decades-old cafeteria on the cusp of its 40th birthday, you can find the kid-friendly sandwiches called discos filled with cream cheese, strawberry jelly, ham, cheese, or anything else that can be tucked into a crustless round sandwich. Across Miami, countless people have fond childhood memories of filing into this place's bare-bones interior on a cold day for a warming plate of churros and a cup of hot chocolate. 6091 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-261-1113.