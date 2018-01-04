Where to Get Churros and Hot Chocolate in Miami When Temperatures Dip

Wind chill values in the Miami metro area will be in the upper 30s on both Thursday and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Luckily, we have churros and hot chocolate.
One might liken them to the delights found in hot doughnuts and apple cider further up the East Coast on a brisk fall day. Hot, sweet, just-fried dough boasts a delicate crunch, followed by
1. La Palma Calle Ocho. At this decades-old cafeteria on the cusp of its 40th birthday, you can find the kid-friendly sandwiches called discos filled with cream cheese, strawberry jelly, ham, cheese, or anything else that can be tucked into a crustless round sandwich. Across Miami, countless people have fond childhood memories of filing into this place's bare-bones interior on a cold day for a warming plate of churros and a cup of hot chocolate. 6091 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-261-1113.
2. Churromania. This Miami-based churro conglomerate got its start on the outskirt of Caracas and now has more than 100 locations in six different countries including one in Hialeah. For an extra buck, get your eight arm-long sticks ($5.30)
3. Ariete. Michael Beltran's Coconut Grove spot is perhaps the neighborhood's most ambitious restaurant. Beltran brings fine dining chops honed under Michael Schwartz and Norman Van Aken along with a twinge of Cuban sensibility. His churros and hot chocolate ($8) are a case in point. The recipe comes from Beltran's grandfather, and he's chosen to go with a round presentation, perhaps to ensure more of that sugar ends up all over hands. Lucky for you, Beltran's churros are available during lunch, which happily began less than a month ago. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.
