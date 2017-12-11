Miracle Christmas Bar Pops Up at Delray's Death or Glory

Winter wonderlands are in short supply in this part of the world, but the Miracle pop-up bar is here to make all of your Christmas dreams come true.

The temporary libation station debuted in 2014 in New York City and has become an international phenomenon, with 50 locations worldwide — one of which is now at Delray Beach's Death or Glory. Basically, it's a cornucopia of Christmas, from drinks to music to decor.

"Miracle is a cocktail pop-up concept created by Greg Boehm of Cocktail Kingdom in NYC," Annie Blake, partner of Death or Glory, explains. "We really know our cocktails and had a very solid sense of the pop-up as a concept, so I think we were a natural fit for the brand expansion."