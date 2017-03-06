Choices Cafe Rolls Out New Menu With Lower Prices and Make-Your-Own Options

Choices' Tres Cakes pancakes. Courtesy of Choices Cafe

Miami's favorite plant-based chain is making some changes. As of March 6th, Choices Organic Cafe is rolling out a new menu at its three locations across South Florida.

Customers can expect lower prices, more customization, and a simpler set-up. Make-your-own items are now an option, so people can opt for their favorite ingredients.

"The biggest change to the new menu is our Be Choosy section," says Choices president Lori Zito. "This is a fully customizable option that allows a guest to build out their perfect wrap or bowl for $9.50. Guests can choose from a whole wheat or gluten free wrap, or a bowl of brown rice, quinoa, organic greens, or nachos. From there they can top it with their choice of vegan meat, two veggies or grains, and two sauces or cheeses."

For regular Choices customers, popular favorites won't be going anywhere. Items like the Mental Lentil, Insane Wrap, burgers, and other old stand-bys will remain on the menu. And even if it's not listed, the kitchen staff can still make it happen, adds Zito. Weekend brunch will also remain, so guests can still pop in for a Kind Slam or a Tres Cakes pancake breakfast.

"If a guest has had a dish off our prior menu and doesn't see it listed, if they ask for we can still make it for them - a 'secret menu' of sorts," says Zito. "We wanted to reduce the items listed on the physical menu so as not to overwhelm first-timers, and to be able to steer them towards the dishes that are the most popular."

Choices' veggie burgers. Courtesy of Choices Cafe

Zito says that the changes were made because the Choices team heard customer feedback and responded accordingly.

"Since we launched our under $10 menu about a year ago, those items have grown in popularity," she adds. "The new menu will have even more items under $10, and we think our frequent guests will be very happy about the increased options at this price point."

