Chicago's Doc B's Fresh Kitchen Opens in Coral Gables

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, has opened its first Miami-Dade location in Coral Gables.

Though the name implies a place of medicine, Doc B's is actually named for restaurateur Craig Bernstein's late father, who was a doctor. The first two Chicago locations debuted in 2013, and since then, three others opened in Florida in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Gables. An Aventura outpost is scheduled for later this year.

The unique aspect of this concept is that each location is completely different from the others. Each has a menu, interior, and layout customized to the city it which the restaurant resides.

The new location on Miracle Mile is designed to be a vibrant community hangout. An upscale yet casual bar offers outside seating, and a beautiful dining room boasts an open kitchen. Every diner has booth seating for comfort and privacy.

Service manager Sofia De La Rosa describes Doc B's as a friendly place with a locals vibe. "We cater to not only an upscale crowd, but for true locals as well. No matter what time of the day you want to come dine and drink, you can relax here."

Courtesy of Doc B's

New Times was invited to try the food. Each dish seems to have been prepared with a twist. For instance, the miso-glazed lobster ($44) is brushed with a delectable miso sauce, broiled at 900 degrees, and then placed back into its shell. You need only a fork, no messy crackers or bibs, to eat this lobster.

The angry meatball ($16) is made with 100 percent Wagyu beef, topped with house-made ricotta butter, and served in a sizzling, spicy tomato sauce. It's accompanied by buttery hunks of thick-cut brioche for dipping.

Courtesy of Doc B's

For dessert, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cheesecake ($10) is a nod to the favorite childhood cereal. Crushed bits of Cinnamon Toast Crunch are used as the crust and topping, as well as in the pie filling.

In addition to serving dinner, Doc B's also offers lunch and happy hour seven days a week. Happy-hour specials include $3 well drinks, $4 draft beers, and a selection of small plates starting at $3.

Doc B's Fresh Kitchen. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

