Chef Ralph Pagano Airlifted to Miami After Bimini Kitchen Explosion UPDATED

Chef Ralph Pagano was airlifted last night from Bimini to Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital after incurring injuries due to a gas explosion.

The chef was in the Bahamas to open a branch of his wildly successful Naked Taco at Resorts World Bimini when the incident occurred.

According to a source, Pagano was given the OK to turn on the gas burners at his restaurant last evening when the explosion occurred. The chef suffered third-degree burn injuries and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center in Miami.

The exact timeline and the extent of the chef's injuries are not known and New Times has several calls out to Resorts World Bimini. We will update this story as information comes in.

Facebook has been filled with well wishes for Pagano, with chefs and fans alike sending notes for the chef's speedy recovery.

New Times spoke to chef Pagano at 2 a.m. this morning and he was in good spirits, as he always is. And, although he must be in pain, he cracked jokes to make me feel at ease. Which is why all of Miami is rooting for him to recover and get back in the kitchen.

Update: According to Ralph Pagano's wife, Buffy, the incident happened around 3 p.m. yesterday. When the oven exploded, the chef pushed one of his cooks out of the way, taking the brunt of the explosion himself. Pagano suffered third-degree burns to about 40 percent of his body. His limbs suffered the most injuries, including his hands and feet.

Buffy says that although there's a long recovery ahead, her husband's will and love of life will get them through this. She says she knew he would be alright when paramedics asked him where his hairline was and he responded, "you've got to be kidding." That sense of humor will get Pagano back in the kitchen where he belongs.

