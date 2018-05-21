Chef Michelle Bernstein to Host Vegan Dinner at Plant Miami

Are you a superfan for Miami celeb chef Michelle Bernstein? If so, now's the time to be one of the first to test-drive her newest culinary creation: the award-winning cook is whipping up her inaugural vegan dinner at Plant Miami this coming Monday.
Bernstein is known for her fresh, flavorful, Latin-inspired cooking, and she'll be bringing her signature style to this plant-based evening under the stars. The James Beard award-winning restauranteur will join Plant Miami's chefs Horacio Rivadero And Veronica Manolizi for the special event.
The dinner kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 21, and tickets are $125 per person.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"I am thrilled to join [Sacred Space owner Karla Dascal] and [director of sacred connections Gingi Beltran], first and foremost as they are two beautifully strong, intelligent businesswomen," Bernstein says. "Selfishly, I have been wanting to up my vegan game and test some ideas I have had but wasn't sure how to execute. I've learned so much already and can't wait for everyone to try some of my new creations."
As an omnivore herself, Bernstein clarifies that the food will be just as satisfying and delicious as the other kinds of cuisine she creates. "The flavors are all there, just as much punch of flavor and passion in ingredients; even some chew, fattiness, and creaminess. It's incredibly satisfying, and you won't miss that gram of butter."
The dinner will be paired with biodynamic wines and craft cocktails. While the full menu hasn't been revealed yet, Bernstein hints at a couple of inclusions: "Oaxacan trumpet mushroom mole and plantain gnocchi."
Michelle Bernstein Chef Takeover. 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; plantmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via consciouscityguide.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!