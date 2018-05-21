Chef Michelle Bernstein to Host Vegan Dinner at Plant Miami

Are you a superfan for Miami celeb chef Michelle Bernstein? If so, now's the time to be one of the first to test-drive her newest culinary creation: the award-winning cook is whipping up her inaugural vegan dinner at Plant Miami this coming Monday.

Bernstein is known for her fresh, flavorful, Latin-inspired cooking, and she'll be bringing her signature style to this plant-based evening under the stars. The James Beard award-winning restauranteur will join Plant Miami's chefs Horacio Rivadero And Veronica Manolizi for the special event.

The dinner kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 21, and tickets are $125 per person.