Chef Helene Henderson to Open Malibu Farm at the Eden Roc

Private chef-turned restaurateur, Helene Henderson, is bringing her laid back Malibu eatery to Miami’s beachfront at the recently transformed Nobu Eden Roc. Set to open early April, the simplistic, yet freshly inventive Malibu Farm will overlook the Miami Beach waterfront, mimicking the collection’s flagship on Malibu Pier, which was a driving force in breathing life back to the tourist attraction.

Beginning at home in Malibu, Henderson's backyard garden quickly became a town favorite, where locals frequently gathered for relaxed dinner parties and cooking classes.

“The dinners and the cooking classes were all just for self-entertainment, because I was a private chef at the time,” explained the chef. “I enjoyed having people around and cooking with them for my own enjoyment.”

As she plucked fresh tomatoes for each occasion and treated guests to fresh cuisine, the chef's organic oasis grew what could only be described as a cult-like following. With a need to bring the seemingly commercial operation out of her residential neighborhood, she was introduced to Malibu Pier. “My husband was reading an article about the Malibu Pier, and how it was vacant, and he thought I could host a dinner on the pier. Originally, we had settled on a six-month pop-up.” The pop-up turned into the permanent Malibu Farm.

With a location in Hawaii on Lanai Island, Miami Beach will mark the third location for the restaurant, and fourth in Chef Helene’s repertoire.

Her “eat the real thing or don’t eat at all” mantra is evident the menu, with fresh and health-conscious options spanning breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I’ve seen people go into these extreme diets and then revert back to their old ways,” says Henderson. “Start with what you like to eat, and make it healthier from there. For example, kids that come into the restaurant love mashed potatoes, but the parents want their kids to eat healthier. So I thought, how can I make everyone happy? I blended broccoli into the mashed potatoes, which is now one of the kids’ favorites. It’s totally green, and I’m always amazed how much the kids like it.”

For breakfast there’s quinoa oatmeal; tofu spinach tomato scramble; a fried egg sandwich with arugula and Havartii; and for a more decadent start, coconut French toast bread pudding.

The lunch menu introduces garden-fresh bites like the burrata fruit salad; grilled salmon kale nicoise salad; Brussels sprout lavash; salmon with a miso tahini dressing and shishito peppers; and a chicken ricotta bacon burger, just to name a few.

To round off the day, for dinner you’ll find Swedish meatballs; chicken broccoli quesadillas with a spicy aioli; spaghetti squash lasagna; vegetable paella with tofu, saffron and couscous; and Korean cut short ribs. This is just a taste of the well-stacked menu, which in Miami will feature local specialties like roasted local fish and veggie crust pizzas (prices not yet available).

Everything is fresh, with much of the ingredients sourced from Florida’s own farms and vendors — tomatoes from Teena’s Pride in Homestead, fungi from Sublicious mushrooms in Oakland Park, and herbs from Harpke Family Farm in Dania Beach, among others.

“We want it to be fun and simple, and a place where you can really bring any group together with different tastes. Here, there is something for everyone.”

