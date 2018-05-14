Charly's Vegan Tacos Opens Its First U.S. Location in Wynwood

Get ready to make your vegan taco dreams come true. Charly's Vegan Tacos, a plant-based taco spot that started in Tulum, Mexico, is opening its first U.S. location in Wynwood.

The chain serves an array of vegan taco options, starters, and salads. The menu includes taco fillings such as cracklings, pastor-style mushrooms, rajas poblanas , and " soyrizo" and cheese. Also expect a kale salad, a Cobb salad, and starters such as fried plantains, " guaca -mango," Charly's aguachile , nachos machos, and grilled corn.

Related Stories Ten Best Tacos in Miami

The opening is scheduled for this summer.