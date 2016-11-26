Celebrate Fidel Castro's Death at these Miami Restaurants With Free Coffee and Cocktails

Castro is dead. T Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

Fidel Castro, hated dictator of Cuba, is not immortal after all. After years of rumors of his demise, the 90 year-old's death was announced by his brother Raul in a televised statement: "I say to the people of Cuba, with profound pain I come here to inform our people, our friends of America and the world, that today, 25 November, 2016, at 10:29 pm, died the chief commander of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz."

Early this morning, crowds started to form on the streets of Little Havana to celebrate the death of the dictator who broke up families and imprisoned innocent people. As Champagne corks popped and pots and pans clanged, Miami's iconic restaurant Versailles, long the epicenter of Cuban politics in Florida, draped the Cuban flag in celebration.

Sergio's Restaurants' CEO, Carlos Gazitua said the end of the Castro regime is something that many people in our community have waited for for decades. "Many Americans whose families came to America looking for freedom from Cuba's dictatorship awoke today with hope for the future. There are certainly tense times ahead for our families and friends in Cuba, but we want to invite all our customers to celebrate their hopes and dreams for Cuba."

The celebration of someone's demise is reserved for very, very bad people. When Hitler and Mussolini died, people took to the streets. Now, the same goes for Castro. And, because we're in Miami, many restaurants are offering free drinks to toast the bastard's one way trip to hell. These offers are good today only, November 26.

Baby Jane

Celebrate with $5 Cuba Libres!

Ball & Chain

Starting at noon, Ball & Chain is holding a Cuba Libre party with live music and two for one cocktails from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Little Havana bar is also offering a special "Adios Fidel" cocktail on the house, starting at 8 p.m. (one per person while supplies last). Live jazz starts at 6 p.m., with additional live music at 10 p.m. The Cuba Libre dancers will also perform.

Barley

The Kendall eatery, located at 8945 SW 72nd Pl., is offering a free Cuba Libre tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate.

Finka Table & Tap

Finka is offering free Cuban coffee all day. If you want to toast to the demise of Cuba's most despised figure, raise your glass with $5 Cuba Libres.

Islas Canarias Restaurant

Enjoy $2 Cuba Libres and free coffee. The bakery, Islas Canarias Cafe, is also offering free coffee all day, sponsored by Cafe Bustelo.

Naked Taco

All day today, drink two for one Luca Libres and mojitos.

Sergio's Restaurants

Sergio's Restaurants is hosting a Vuba Libre celebration for the passing of Castro. Today only, adults can get a free Cuba Libre cocktail with the purchase of any entree in the Pembroke Pines (13620 Pines Blvd.) and Doral (1640 NW 87th Ave.) locations. Plus, all of Sergio's locations are offering a free cafecito today when dining in..