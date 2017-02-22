Casa Gioia Delivers Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies and More

EXPAND Casa Gioia delivers batches of cookies to your door. Courtesy of Casa Gioia

When Mari Rubio began culinary school at Johnson and Wales in 2009, she "hated pastry." Eight years later, Rubio, who now owns her own dessert business, makes the most indulgent cookie in town.

Her Casa Gioia's chocolate chip cookie, infused with Nutella, is packed with sweet flavor and balances a soft center with a crisp, golden brown outer-shell. Delivered to your doorstep, Rubio's cookies maintain freshness (including a doughy center) for nearly a week. That's just one of the many sweets Rubio whips up daily inside a commercial kitchen in Kendall and sends out to delivery across Miami.

"It's funny because my mom doesn't understand how I cook," she laughs. "It's super hard for me to follow a recipe, so I take it and then make up my own version. I have no idea why the cookies last so long though. It's a miracle."

Rubio's love for confections started with a pecan pie and has since grown into a small, local empire.

"A few years after culinary school, I went back home to Santo Domingo for Thanksgiving," she remembers. "After I made a pecan pie for dessert, one of my friends suggested we sell desserts together while I was home."

When Rubio returned to Miami, she grew tired and frustrated with job hunting. She knew she wanted to be in the culinary world, but was uninterested in being a chef inside a busy kitchen.

"I figured I could try to sell stuff like I did back home," she says. "I started with pecan pie and lemon meringue. Then I opened Casa Gioia as a business from home."

EXPAND Courtesy of Casa Gioia

Her pastry company Casa Gioia — Italian for house of joy — specializes in a hodgepodge of treats, from pies, cookies, and cakes, to guava crisp squares and dough rolls stuffed with ingredients like pumpkin jelly or chocolate mousse and chocolate hazelnut brittle.

"Starting a business is super difficult," she says. "Not to mention, I'm in a country where I don't know anyone and I'm not trained in the pastry world. With a different country and culture, I try to bring a little bit of my country's flavors here."

Nutella-filled dough roll Courtesy of Casa Gioia

Rubio prides Casa Gioia on baking home-style items that highlight a traditional mom-and-pop feel. Though many of her desserts are not as low-calorie as her cookie, all are made with fresh and homemade ingredients — including jellies, creams, and sauces — and no preservatives. "I want things to taste real and not artificial," she says. "That's the way I was raised dessert wise. If you want lemon meringue, squeeze the lemon."

Her pastries can be found at Small Tea and were often featured in Little Bread before it closed in January 2016. Much of her business comes from personal orders — both from small batch orders of cookies to large-scale catering events — which can be made by email or over the phone.

She dreams of opening a storefront one day. For now, she's focused on launching a website for online orders.

For more information, visit her Facebook page.

