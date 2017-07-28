Casa Faena Launches Affordable Sunday Brunch

Chilaquiles: Tortilla chips, shredded chicken, sunny-side up eggs, queso fresco, sour cream, ranchero sauce, and poblano sauce. Photo by Clarissa Buch

The Faena District, which spans five blocks of Collins Avenue in Mid-Beach, is hard to miss. The $1 billion complex includes a main hotel, expansive beach areas, long-term residences, an art center, a theater, and a boutique hotel called Casa Faena.

One would think such opulence comes at a price — well, most of the time. Inside Casa Faena, a small and charming three-story hotel, find a grandiose brunch spread that's easy on the wallet.

The red-and-white striped building is open every Sunday for a South American-inspired brunch, which is served near the lobby on the hotel's first floor. As you dine, a singer and guitarist duo perform Brazilian bossa nova next to the bar area.

The menu includes some of the Faena's signature plates, such as beef, spinach, and cheese empanadas ($11), along with cuts of chorizo and churrasco. However, the petite café adds some of its own flavor thanks to executive chef Erick Alberto Garcia, who created the menu. Most items hover around $15, and larger plates are priced about $18 to $22.

The chilaquiles plate ($18), one Garcia's best-sellers, is layered with tortilla chips, shredded chicken, sunny-side up eggs, queso fresco, sour cream, ranchero sauce, and poblano sauce. Other popular dishes include the churrasco and eggs ($22), served with thick fries and two eggs, and the Black Angus burger ($19), topped with avocado, bacon, and egg.

On the lighter side, find an arugula salad ($15) mixed with grapefruit, watermelon, and tomatoes and drizzled with a lemon dressing; Greek yogurt with honey ($10); and a berry bowl ($12) of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

On the sweet side, opt for the churro French toast ($14) or the mini banana Belgium waffles ($12) with dulce de leche.

Make brunch bottomless with unlimited bellinis or mimosas for $25 per person or Möet Ice, served with stone fruit syrup and frozen grapes, for $80 per person.

Casa Faena. 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-8485; faena.com/casa-faena. Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

