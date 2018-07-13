Cantina La Veinte and Veuve Clicquot Host Weekly Champagne Brunch

There's a new Sunday champagne brunch in Brickell. Upscale Mexican restaurant Cantina La Veinte has partnered with Veuve Clicquot to host the weekly event, which features a Latin-inspired buffet spread and a selection of sparkling wine bottles.

Taking place inside the restaurant's Art Deco-esque dining room and outside along a waterfront patio, executive chef Santiago Gomez churns out a lineup of Mexican bites and desserts.