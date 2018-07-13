Cantina La Veinte and Veuve Clicquot Host Weekly Champagne Brunch

There's a new Sunday champagne brunch in Brickell. Upscale Mexican restaurant Cantina La Veinte has partnered with Veuve Clicquot to host the weekly event, which features a Latin-inspired buffet spread and a selection of sparkling wine bottles.
Taking place inside the restaurant's Art Deco-esque dining room and outside along a waterfront patio, executive chef Santiago Gomez churns out a lineup of Mexican bites and desserts.
Though items vary from week to week, expect homemade enchiladas, an egg station, and a do-it-yourself taco table with meat, vegetable, and cheese fillings. Other items may range from chilaquiles with tortilla chips, fried eggs, Mexican cheese, beans, and salsa verde; beet and pumpkin seed salad; and shredded pork on crispy masa. Given that items change, no two brunches are ever the same.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
There' also a dessert station with miniature treats such as churros with a Mexican chocolate sauce; tres leches; and arroz con leches.
As for drinks, take your pick of Veuve Clicquot. Bottles cost $50, including a rosé and a dry brut. There's also $40 bottomless margaritas; or fresh-pressed juices, which are included in the restaurant's $65 brunch fee.
Cantina La Veinte. 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com. $65 per person. Brunch is cancelled on Sunday, July 15 due to the World Cup Finals. It will resume Sunday, July 22.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!