Taste Canna Vinus Wine at New Times' Sips and Sweets

You've likely been to a wine-pairing dinner, where each course is heightened by the perfect wine selected to complement the dish you're enjoying. But have you thought about what wine to pair with your pot?
Canna Vinus calls itself the perfect wine for the cannabis lover. It has a Spanish Moscato base with elderberry and mint added. At 6 percent ABV, it's designed to enhance your high rather than compete with it, says Henry Santos, a partner at Premium Blend, a Miami-based company that markets wine-based spirits and wines.
Santos, who founded the company in 1989 with his brother Gino, is a longtime supporter of recreational cannabis use (only in states where it's legal, he points out). He wanted a wine that would be crisp with a hint of sweetness and a finish of mint for refreshment. He worked with a winemaker in Valencia, Spain, on the formula. The result is Canna Vinus.
Santos is quick to point out that the wine contains no cannabis and that it's simply meant to augment the smoking experience. "You're going to drink something — a beer, wine, water. We're giving you another choice. There's no question people are going to talk about the leaves on the bottle, but it's a fun thing. It's a conversation starter."
Canna Vinus sells for about $13 a bottle, and though it's distributed by Republic National, it's not yet widely available at major wine retailers. It is sold online at cordelwine.com. The company also ships anywhere in Florida.
Canna Vinus will be poured at New Times' Sips and Sweets this Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection.
Other wines and spirits will be provided by Voga Italia Wine, Prescribed Spirits, Gemma di Luna, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, Veza Sur, Santos Sangria, Choco Noir Chocolate Wine, Big 5 Rum, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Chila 'Orchata.
In addition, savor bites from Miami's most loved eateries, including Ali's Sweet Treats, Amour de Miami, Bagatelle, Boss Burger N Brew, the Brick Miami, Cao Chocolates, Colombina, Dough Miami, Dunkin' Donuts, Grate Madeline, Krave Jerky, FattyCakesNY, Fifi's on the Beach, Pinecrest Bakery, Sagrado Pastry Shop, and Yarumba Restaurant & Lounge.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued around $10 and you'll receive a commemorative cup allowing you to enjoy larger sips at the event. All toys will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation.
VIP ticketholders will also enjoy treats from Courtney's Cookies, along with complimentary savory bites from Amour de Miami and Sagrado.
Sips and Sweets is the perfect place to sport your ugly holiday sweater while you take pictures with your friends at the photo booth. Dance to your favorite songs spun by two DJs, and shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village.
General-admission tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale for a limited time for only $25 online ($45 at the door), and VIP tickets cost $50 online ($75 at the door). VIP ticketholders can also enter the party a half-hour early, at 7:30 p.m.
New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.
