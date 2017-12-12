Taste Canna Vinus Wine at New Times' Sips and Sweets

You've likely been to a wine-pairing dinner, where each course is heightened by the perfect wine selected to complement the dish you're enjoying. But have you thought about what wine to pair with your pot?

Canna Vinus calls itself the perfect wine for the cannabis lover. It has a Spanish Moscato base with elderberry and mint added. At 6 percent ABV, it's designed to enhance your high rather than compete with it, says Henry Santos, a partner at Premium Blend, a Miami-based company that markets wine-based spirits and wines.

Santos, who founded the company in 1989 with his brother Gino, is a longtime supporter of recreational cannabis use (only in states where it's legal, he points out). He wanted a wine that would be crisp with a hint of sweetness and a finish of mint for refreshment. He worked with a winemaker in Valencia, Spain, on the formula. The result is Canna Vinus.