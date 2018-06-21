Caña Serves Upscale Cuban Cuisine in Brickell

Next door to Florida's tallest building, the 83-story Panorama Tower, find Miami's latest Cuban restaurant. Located on the second floor of the recently opened Hyatt Centric Brickell, Caña serves Miami-inspired renditions of classic Cuban dishes.
“Miami is known for Cuban cuisine," executive chef William Milian says. "We want to capture the feeling of a meal at home while elevating traditional recipes."
The bright space, splashed with multicolored murals and wood furnishings, offers a menu inspired by Milian's experience as a Cuban native. Before helming Caña, he served was a sous-chef for Michelin-starred chef Michael Psilakis at the now-shuttered Eos at the Viceroy and later worked under celebrity chef José Andrés at the Bazaar at SLS South Beach.
In Brickell, Milian offers a slate of recognizable breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. There's vaca frita, shredded beef and onion marinated in a piquant Cuban mojo sauce; and chicharrón de viento, puffed pork rind seasoned with sea salt, lemon, and garlic.
Some of Milian's more distinct plates are pulpo crujiente, crisp octopus sautéed in olives and pepper sofrito with yuca mofongo; and huevos benedictos a lo cubano, two poached eggs served atop smoked ham and Cuban bread with Havana hollandaise. All main courses are served with white rice and black beans, and prices average from $10 to $20.
In addition, Caña — which in Spanish means "sugarcane," a central ingredient in Cuban rum — offers numerous cocktails, such as coconut mojitos and smoky old-fashioneds. At the bar, find a hand-rolled cigar and rum cocktail pairing, available all day.
Caña. 1102 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-535-1653; canamiami.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
