Call Me Gaby Offers Simple Yet Elegant Dishes

Miami Beach's South of the Fifth neighborhood welcomes the addition of a bright, casual spot named for owners Kathy and Anthony Arrighi's love of the name Gabrielle.

Call Me Gaby is reminiscent of a villa on the French Riviera, complete with blooming bougainvillea and a large patio filled with plush lounge seating overflowing with bright floral pillows, teak tables, and black and white striped umbrellas warding off the Florida sun. The indoor dining room is equally inviting, albeit smaller, with a wall lined with wine bottles and a quaint but well-stocked bar.

“I wanted to build a place that I would want to go to,” Kathy says, “a place that was missing from our neighborhood." The food is simple and unpretentious, with a heavy focus on quality ingredients, most of which are imported from Italy.