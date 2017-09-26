Cake Thai Wynwood Has Closed

Wynwood's Cake Thai has shut its doors.

"Probably not reopening as Cake Thai," restauranteur Javier Ramirez said in a text message. "We will be making a decisions (as to the future of the space) this week."

The closure comes less than a year after Phuket Thongsodchareondee, along with partners Ramirez and Leo Monterrey, opened the bright orange spot on the northern end of Northwest Second Ave. in Wynwood. At the time it was to be a showcase for the traditional southern Thai cuisine that Thongsodchareondee - who goes by Cake - was cooking at his little MiMo District spot.

Yet as is too often the case between chefs and owners in Miami, fissures seemed to develop in the relationship. One supplier said he witnessed disagreements between Ramirez and Cake, who worked his way up in Miami at Makoto in the Bal Harbour Shops. At Cake Thai there was kaprao moo krob, featuring ground pork belly or duck depending upon the night, which is quickly sautéed in a salty amalgam of chili and garlic. Jiggly flat rice noodles combined with chicken thigh; bits of springy, briny cuttlefish; salted cabbage; and house-made sriracha sauce fill out the dish he calls kua gai. And Cake's green curry, which the menu called gaeng keaw wan nuea ayutthaya, features a mound of fork-tender short ribs doused in a pungent forest-green sauce that also clings to snappy Thai eggplants and a ginger-like tuber called finger root.

"In the beginning things were very romantic until the opening," Ramirez said.

Several weeks ago Cake appeared to altogether leave the restaurant that bore his name in favor of a Japanese Izakaya concept called Gaijin By Cake situated a few blocks away in the space once housed by The Gang Miami.

Cake declined to comment citing advice from attorneys.

Ramirez and Monterrey said the chef, who owns a minority stake in the restaurant, would stay on in a kind of consulting role. Yet some of the kitchen and waitstaff from Cake now work at Gaijin, which seemed to leave the original short of institutional knowledge and unable to execute the traditional Thai that so deftly balanced sweet, salty, sour, and spice. A month later Cake seems to be at his izakaya full time while the Wynwood restaurant bearing his name sits dark on a busy weekend.

Cake's original spot on 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard remains open and plans to open a Cake Thai in the rising Little River food hall called The Citadel are still on track, according to developer Thomas Conway.

