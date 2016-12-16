Cake Thai Kitchen Opens Today in Wynwood

Cake Thai's second location in Wynwood is now open. Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

Cake Thai Kitchen, helmed by chef Phuket Thongsodchaveondee (who goes by the name of Cake), finally opened its second location in Wynwood at 180 NW 29th St.

The restaurant opens on the heels of Miami's largest happening, Art Basel, but partner Javier Ramirez says that was out of their hands. "We would have hoped it [the opening] to have been earlier, but we have everything in order." Ramirez said the eatery was finished and ready to go, with furnishings in storage, waiting for the final OK from the city. That OK, in the form of a certificate of occupancy, came in last week.

According to Ramirez, the restaurant will serve basically the same menu as its original location on 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard with a few key additions.

The larger Wynwood space will allow the former Makoto cook to spread his culinary wings. "Obviously, Cake is a very talented and unique chef. He has the ability to execute what he already knows, but he's quite creative and wants to explore the possibility of doing things in the culinary world that can be unique and distinct, staying within the boundaries of his culture."

Ramirez says the flavors will remain the same, but some changes will occur presentation-wise. The papaya salad, for instance, will turn into a "feast." The new interpretation will be a larger, shareable portion so diners can really dig in.

Cake Thai Kitchen will also offer a curated beer and wine selection, starting Tuesday — something the flagship location doesn't have. The Wynwood location is also larger, seating 30 diners.

The original Cake will remain open for the next two months or so. It will then shut down for a few weeks to get a makeover to make it more in line with the newer location. "Cake Wynwood is the new Cake Thai brand," Ramirez says. When it reopens, the Biscayne Boulevard Cake will serve the same menu, but stay mostly a takeout and delivery hub for locals. "We want people to get used to dining at the Wynwood location, but we want people that live in the area of the original and love it to continue doing so."

Cake Thai Kitchen Wynwood is open noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

