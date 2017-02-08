Cake Thai and Myumi Will Open at the Citadel in Little Haiti

Myumi's Ryo Kato torching salmon. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

As work slowly trudges along at the Citadel, a sprawling Little Haiti food hall and boutique center being developed by Conway Commercial Real Estate, a handful of the dining options have begun to solidify.

Owners of Myumi, the beloved omakase food truck long stationed in Wynwood Yard, will take up in the 10,000-square-foot food hall, as well as a smaller outpost of Phuket Thongsodchareondee's Cake Thai, which late last year opened its second outpost in Wynwood.

"Yes, it's true," says Cake Thai partner Javier Ramirez. "We will probably do a more limited Cake Thai menu, primarily the noodles and rices."

Myumi's move to the Citadel (8325 NE Second Ave.), which developer Thomas Conway said will house about 20 food vendors and open this coming winter, represents a sizable expansion for the truck that for two years has put out some of Miami's most pristine nigiri.

The place's seating will double to 12, partner Jake Smith says, and will begin offering a brief list of Japanese beers on draft as well as a concise list of sake with most bottles staying under the $100 mark.

As far as the fish is concerned, Smith said the expanded kitchen along with the addition of another cook to work alongside itamae Ryo Kato will allow for the offerings to balloon with a larger, slightly costlier menu.

"We'll probably have at least 15, 20 kinds of fish every night," Smith.

Phuket Thongsodchareondee is bringing Cake Thai to Little Haiti Photo by CandaceWest.com

At present Myumi has about a dozen species of fish and shellfish for its hourlong seatings that cost either $40 or $60, depending upon the number of courses you choose. At the conclusion of each, Kato offers up an a la carte menu where you can add on additional pieces of the tasting's striped jack, horse mackerel, or flounder, or venture to unchartered territory that recently included strips of silver-skinned needlefish (better know in Japan as Sayori) and knots of translucent baby sea eels.

Hopefully the extra space and help will allow Kato and his lieutenant to cut fish to order. Meanwhile, the Myumi food truck and Kato will temporarily move to Los Angeles to train a new chef, and until the opening of the Citadel Myumi's hand rolls, which cap off every meal, will be available at a yet-to-be-disclosed Wynwood pop-up.

At present the only other Citadel food tenant New Times has confirmed is a chocolatier run by pastry king Antonio Bachour. Conway, in an interview last year, said the food hall hopes to integrate most major food categories — including a seafood, burgers, tapas, pizza, rotisserie chicken, coffee, wine, and so on — into the project.

The Citadel is just one of a number of food halls under development, and comes a few years after similarly styled projects began cropping up in other major cities around the countries. La Centrale, an Italian-style food hall in Brickell City Centre is in the works, and All Aboard Florida is trying to plug a handful of local operators into Central Fare, which will be housed in downtown's rising Miami Central station. In December, Next Miami reported that Time Out Market, owned by the publication of the same name, filed plans to take over the ground floor of a parking garage on Drexel Avenue on Miami Beach. On the rumor mill front, idyllic dreamers have long mumbled about the possibility of a Miami outpost of Mario Batali's Eataly. There's also been talk that NR Investments, the condo developers behind downtown's A+E District, are considering a food hall and that an Asian-style night market may be coming to Wynwood.

