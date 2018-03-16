Café Roval Serves a Quiet Neighborhood Sunday Brunch

It's been more than a year since longtime Miami restaurateur Mark Soyka opened Café Roval, a tranquil spot hidden inside an historic coral rock house in Morningside.
The opening came after a 15-year hiatus for Soyka, who is responsible for a slate of iconic Miami restaurants, including Ocean Drive's News Café, the Upper Eastside's Andiamo!, and Lincoln Road's now-shuttered Van Dyke Café.
Soon after Café Roval's opening, the indoor-outdoor restaurant, housed inside a rustic 1920s structure surrounded by a lush garden and patio, quickly became a neighborhood hideaway recognized for quality food and a charming atmosphere.
The area is quieter than usual on weekends, making this spot a perfect getaway for a peaceful Sunday brunch. Unless it's raining, pick a table outside near the restaurant's coral rock pond.
The menu includes a host of breakfast-style items and a few of Café Roval's staple Mediterranean plates, such as a mezze platter and a falafel salad.
The duck hash brown is a savory standout. The large crisp potato pancake is topped with a sunny-side-up duck egg, a heap of beet tahini, and a pinch of dill ($15). An egg and chicken sausage sandwich comes layered with grilled halloumi, pickled herbs, and chili ($15), and shakshuka topped with lamb sausage is served with a side of crunchy toast ($14).
On the sweet side, try the Meyer lemon pancakes, garnished with a scoop of brandy-soaked blueberries and a dollop of sweet cream ($12), or the chocolate babka French toast, topped with sliced strawberries, whipped crème fraîche, and mint leaves ($14).
Don't forget cocktails. Sip a shrub fizz, made with prosecco and your choice of fig cinnamon, strawberry balsamic, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, or celery ($12).
Café Roval. 5808 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 786-953-7850; caferoval.com. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
