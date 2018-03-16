Café Roval Serves a Quiet Neighborhood Sunday Brunch

It's been more than a year since longtime Miami restaurateur Mark Soyka opened Café Roval, a tranquil spot hidden inside an historic coral rock house in Morningside.

The opening came after a 15-year hiatus for Soyka, who is responsible for a slate of iconic Miami restaurants, including Ocean Drive's News Café, the Upper Eastside's Andiamo!, and Lincoln Road's now-shuttered Van Dyke Café.

Soon after Café Roval's opening, the indoor-outdoor restaurant, housed inside a rustic 1920s structure surrounded by a lush garden and patio, quickly became a neighborhood hideaway recognized for quality food and a charming atmosphere.