Café Crème and Rotisserie Chicken Concept Coming to Buena Vista and Little Haiti

Just a year after debuting Café Crème in North Miami next door to the Museum of Contemporary Art, owners Claude Postel and Cory Finot have announced the opening of an outpost in Buena Vista. The founders of the popular Buena Vista Deli sold their French bakery and café after the location became too expensive, but they've always wanted to return to their old neighborhood. So when the developers of Upper Buena Vista, a 60,000-square-foot mixed-use center just north of the Design District, approached Postel and Finot about becoming tenants, they jumped at the opportunity.

Café Crème's second location will measure only 500 square feet and won't have its own kitchen; it will be a point of sale for items delivered daily from the much larger original spot. Rest assured you'll be able to find their signature homemade French pastries, breads, quiches, and sandwiches. Outdoor seating will be available, and because many of the neighboring businesses are green and organic, Café Crème will also offer healthier options such as açaí bowls, Finot says.

The plan is to open in January 2018, and the hope is the venture will help expand the Café Crème brand. Finot says in one year, the North Miami location has already generated better sales than Buena Vista Deli. Both partners are excited to be a part of the Upper Buena Vista project, which is being billed as a green and lively community-oriented development. Their neighbors will be as diverse as a hair salon and an African art store.