Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Serves Seaside Weekend Brunch

The BC crudo topped with citrus and pomegranate.

Inside the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, find Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, a restaurant, café, market, and bar concept that includes an artisanal goods marketplace, a small-batch rum retail shop, and a cigar bar.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant opens for a seaside brunch focused on meats, seafood, and seasonal produce.

Overseen by chef de cuisine Gavin Pera and beverage director James Camp, Burlock Coast's à la carte weekend meal highlights the restaurant's artisanal approach to food and drink. Most hearty entrées hover around $20, with appetizers priced between $8 to $20.