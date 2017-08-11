 


The BC crudo topped with citrus and pomegranate.
The BC crudo topped with citrus and pomegranate.
Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Serves Seaside Weekend Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 11, 2017 | 9:00am
AA

Inside the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, find Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, a restaurant, café, market, and bar concept that includes an artisanal goods marketplace, a small-batch rum retail shop, and a cigar bar.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant opens for a seaside brunch focused on meats, seafood, and seasonal produce.

Overseen by chef de cuisine Gavin Pera and beverage director James Camp, Burlock Coast's à la carte weekend meal highlights the restaurant's artisanal approach to food and drink. Most hearty entrées hover around $20, with appetizers priced between $8 to $20.

Some of the most unique dishes include a pork belly plate served with truffle grits, two eggs, and smoked cheese ($28); huevos rancheros packed with chorizo, eggs, black beans, and green chili sauce ($18); pretzel sticks paired with a beer cheddar fondue ($9); and spicy pork rinds topped with avocado and chipotle aioli ($12).

For seafood, opt for the BC crudo drizzled with citrus and pomegranate for a sweet finish ($14); ceviche tacos stuffed with pickled peppers and pineapple; and a tempura grouper sandwich hugged in a brioche with creamy lime slaw and hot sauce ($20).

Courtesy of Burlock Coast
Courtesy of Burlock Coast

If you have room, order the BC Burger, topped with rum bacon jam, Mt. Tam cheese, arugula, tomato, and a choice of duck or hen egg ($19 to $22); or the Hog and the Egg, where two Lake Meadow poached eggs are placed over pork belly and dressed with hollandaise sauce ($18).

On the sweeter side, try Burlock Coast's challah French toast sandwich, prepared with a house-made jam, candied pecans, and maple rum butter ($15).

Make brunch boozy for an added $25, which includes bottomless drinks like mimosas, bloody marys, rum punch, or the restaurant's Bootlager.

Burlock Coast. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com. Brunch is served noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

