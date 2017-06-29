BurgerFi to Serve Plant-Based Beyond Burger at Coral Gables Location

The Beyond Burger Courtesy of BurgerFI

Vegans and carnivores may seem like they're on opposing teams, but that was before the Beyond Burger. The plant-based patty, made by Cali-based Beyond Meat, 'bleeds' (beet juice), cooks, and tastes like the real thing — and it's been a huge hit with eaters of every persuasion since its release last year.

Now, gourmet chain BurgerFi is adding the groundbreaking burger to the menu in select locations, including Coral Gables (136 Miracle Mile) starting Monday, July 3.

The Beyond Burger will be served as a hefty single patty topped with pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup and American cheese (vegans can skip the cheese and mayo, and have it on a vegan bun or in a lettuce wrap). The traditional build will run $8.27; green-style with vegan bun will be $8.77.

"It was imperative that we deliver on the traditional burger eating experience our fans know and love, while providing the option for choice which is why we’re offering the Beyond Burger in both traditional and vegan burger builds," BurgerFi CEO Corey Winograd told the New Times. "The Beyond Burger looks, cooks and satisfies much like a traditional burger."

"We recognized that consumers are seeking different burger offerings and that there is a mainstream demand for a plant-based option," he added. "We sampled and cooked multiple plant-based burgers before choosing Beyond Meat for our Beyond Burger. What attracted us most about the Beyond Burger is that it had 20g of plant-based protein, and no GMOs, gluten, or soy. The Beyond Burger delivers on BurgerFi’s commitment to offering sustainable and quality products."

The Beyond Burger, in a lettuce wrap or vegan bun. Courtesy of BurgerFi

“Our partnership with BurgerFi, the first national chain to carry the Beyond Burger, is a major milestone for the Company,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO said in a press release. “At Beyond Meat, we are in the business of enabling consumers to enjoy all the deliciousness and tradition of a juicy burger while tapping into all the healthy upside of plant-based meats. It is my belief that by delivering on the promise of taste and nutrition, prepared to perfection by BurgerFi, we are increasing the number of burger occasions that consumers will seek out and enjoy.”

In addition to the Gables, BurgerFi locations in Coral Springs and West and East Delray Beach are adding the patty. If you're traveling, find the Beyond Burger in Malibu, California; Philadelphia; New York City; and Poughkeepsie, New York.

Since launching in 2011, the BurgerFi chain is projected to have 100 restaurants open by mid-2017.

