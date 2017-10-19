Bunnie Cakes Vegan, Gluten-Free Cupcakes Now Available at Miami Starbucks

Now you can get your Bunnie Cakes fix from one of the world's largest coffee chains: Starbucks. A lucky 13 South Florida stores are now carrying vegan, gluten-free passionfruit cupcakes made by the local bakery.

This is the first time that the chain is stocking its baked-goods case with an allergy-friendly item.

“Sebastian [Ghiragossian, my husband] and I are extremely happy and proud of this partnership. Having Starbucks reach out to us and choosing our business as the only local partner in Miami is huge for us," Bunnie Cakes cofounder Mariana Cortez says. "Starting this company from having nothing, only one mixer, an idea and a few utensils to partnering with Starbucks to supply 13 stores daily is a dream come true. We have worked very hard every day with our team, it’s been a collective effort that took us to this point. We are excited, happy and grateful for the big opportunities that are ahead of us.”