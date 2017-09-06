Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's to Open Design District Pop-Up

In the past six months, two sought-after New York-based pizzerias set up shop in Miami. Pizza Tropical opened inside of Gramps in Wynwood, and Artichoke Basille's took over the kitchen at Ricky's on South Beach.

Now, Roberta's, a popular Brooklyn pizza joint based in Bushwick, will open a pop-up shop in the Design District, beginning in October.

Located within Jungle Plaza, Roberta's will whip up some of its signature wood-fired pies, along with a rotating roster of seasonal specials.

Some of the pizzeria's best-selling offerings, which are expected to be available in Miami, include the margherita topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; the Bee Sting, layered with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata (an Italian dry salami), and a dash of chili with honey drizzle; and the Famous Original, featuring caciocavallo cheese, oregano, and chili. Pies will be available in two sizes and will be priced between $9 to $18.

Details on the Miami pop-up space have not been announced but may incorporate similar features from its Brooklyn flagship, such as industrial decor with communal seating, an onsite vegetable garden, and an area designated for takeout, delivery, and prepackaged goods such as frozen pizzas, breads, and retail merchandise.

Roberta's has yet to announce an exact opening date for October, but the pop-up is expected to last through April.

Roberta's. Located within the Jungle Plaza. Entrances include 3801 NE First Ave. or 140 NE 39th St., Miami. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

