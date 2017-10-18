Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Pop-Up Now Open in Design District

Miami, a city where New York-style pizza was once rare, this week welcomes a third pizza joint from up North.
Roberta's, a popular Brooklyn restaurant and pizza shop based in Bushwick, has fired up its oven in the Design District to produce a lineup of traditional and exotic pies. The pop-up opens Wednesday, October 18, and will remain in Miami through April 2018.
The Magic City debut of Roberta's follows those of two other sought-after New York-based pizzerias — Pizza Tropical at Gramps in Wynwood and Artichoke Basille's at Ricky's in South Beach — which opened pop-ups within the past eight months.
Located in Jungle Plaza, the Miami Roberta's took about two weeks to build. Two large shipping containers were transformed into a walk-in fridge, a prep kitchen, and a mobile pizza oven, and an adjacent walled-in tented area was filled with picnic tables and street art.
“Roberta’s has always been a supporter of art, design, and ideation, which is why we chose the Design District for our first venue in Miami," cofounder Brandon Hoy says. "We love the vibe, style, and continual evolution of the neighborhood and are thrilled to be a part of its next phase."
In terms of food, the Miami pop-up will offer many of the same pizzas served at the Brooklyn flagship, including a margherita, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; the Bee Sting, with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata (Italian dry salami), a dash of chili flakes, and a honey drizzle; and the Famous Original, with caciocavallo cheese, oregano, and chili flakes. Pies will be available in two sizes and cost $9 to $18.
The restaurant will offer a rotating roster of seasonal specials and toppings such as local produce.
Roberta's. Located in Jungle Plaza, with entrances at 3801 NE First Ave. and 140 NE 39th St., Miami. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily October 18 through April 2018.
