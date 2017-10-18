Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Pop-Up Now Open in Design District

Miami, a city where New York-style pizza was once rare, this week welcomes a third pizza joint from up North.

Roberta's, a popular Brooklyn restaurant and pizza shop based in Bushwick, has fired up its oven in the Design District to produce a lineup of traditional and exotic pies. The pop-up opens Wednesday, October 18, and will remain in Miami through April 2018.

The Magic City debut of Roberta's follows those of two other sought-after New York-based pizzerias — Pizza Tropical at Gramps in Wynwood and Artichoke Basille's at Ricky's in South Beach — which opened pop-ups within the past eight months.