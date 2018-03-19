Brooklyn Pizzeria Roberta's Pops Up at Ultra Before Departing Miami

This week, Roberta's, the popular restaurant and pizza shop based in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, will fire up its oven in Miami's Design District for the last time.

Following a successful six-month run in Miami, the pop-up will close Wednesday, March 21.

After a short break, Roberta's will relocate to Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park, where it will offer pizza to attendees this Friday through Sunday.

The festival menu will be the same as the one at the Design District pop-up. Pizzas include the margherita, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; the Bee Sting, with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, a dash of chili flakes, and a drizzle of honey; and the Famous Original, with Caciocavallo cheese, oregano, and chili flakes. Pies are available in two sizes and cost $9 to $18.

"Having a pop-up lets us show people a good time regardless of whether they're in Brooklyn or not," cofounder Brandon Hoy told New Times in October.

Located in Jungle Plaza, the Miami Roberta's took about two weeks to build. Two large shipping containers were transformed into a walk-in fridge, a prep kitchen, and a mobile pizza oven. An adjacent tented area was filled with picnic tables and street art. When it opened in October 2017, the eatery was expected to operate through March or early April.

“Roberta’s has always been a supporter of art, design, and ideation, which is why we chose the Design District for our first venue in Miami," Hoy said. "We love the vibe, style, and continual evolution of the neighborhood and are thrilled to be a part of its next phase."

Though the pop-up was well received, he has no plans to open a permanent Roberta's in Miami.

Roberta's. Jungle Plaza, with entrances at 3801 NE First Ave. and 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Wednesday, March 21.

