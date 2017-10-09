Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty Named Two of the World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars were recently announced in London, and two Miami bars made the grade for the first time.
The list is created by the findings of a worldwide industry survey produced by William Reed Business Media. More than 500 industry experts from 55 countries participate in the rankings. Bar managers, brand ambassadors, bartenders, and distillers are all represented in this panel.
The Broken Shaker ranks 18th on the list. The Miami Beach bar, with satellite locations in Chicago and Los Angeles, was first acknowledged by the World's 50 Best Bars in 2014 and was the first Miami bar to make the prestigious list. New Times readers in 2017 recognized the Broken Shaker as serving Miami's "Best Cocktails."
This year, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. joins the Broken Shaker on this list at number 27. Sweet Liberty is also the second-highest-ranked bar to debut in the rankings. In July, Sweet Liberty was named “Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar” at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards in New Orleans. The bar this year was also chosen by New Times readers as offering the best happy hour.
Top honors go to the American Bar at the Savoy in London, an intimate and luxurious bar that serves classic cocktails in a traditional setting. It also earned the title of "Best Bar in Europe." The best bar in the United States is the NoMad, placing number three on the list. Overall, the United States came out on top, with 13 bars ranked, more than any other country.
The Broken Shaker. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-325-8974; thefreehand.com. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. 237-B 20th St.; Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
