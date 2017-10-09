Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty Named Two of the World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars were recently announced in London, and two Miami bars made the grade for the first time.

The list is created by the findings of a worldwide industry survey produced by William Reed Business Media. More than 500 industry experts from 55 countries participate in the rankings. Bar managers, brand ambassadors, bartenders, and distillers are all represented in this panel.

The Broken Shaker ranks 18th on the list. The Miami Beach bar, with satellite locations in Chicago and Los Angeles, was first acknowledged by the World's 50 Best Bars in 2014 and was the first Miami bar to make the prestigious list. New Times readers in 2017 recognized the Broken Shaker as serving Miami's "Best Cocktails."