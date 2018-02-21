Broken Shaker Cocktail Mixers Now Available at Williams-Sonoma

If you've always wanted to make cocktails at home as good as the Broken Shaker's, now you can.

Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi have just announced the release of a line of Broken Shaker cocktail mixers, available exclusively at Williams-Sonoma.

Four different mixers retail for $16 each, with each cocktail representing Miami and its diverse cultures. The collection includes Chi Chi Collins, made with watermelon and spicy white ginger; Caribbean Tonic with passion fruit and island spices; Floridita Tropicale with Florida citrus and blackberries; and Havana Smash with pink guava and minty orange.