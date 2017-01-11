Brimstone Woodfire Grill to Open at CityPlace Doral

The skirt steak is a signature dish at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, opening at CityPlace Doral. Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Brimstone Woodfire Grill is opening its first Miami-Dade location at CityPlace Doral this week, one of 20 eateries set to launch at the new mixed-use retail complex located at 3450 NW 83rd Ave. It joins restaurants such as Cooper's Hawk Winery, Baires Grill, and the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern.

Brimstone — part of a family of restaurants that include Piñon Grill in Boca Raton, Grill 401 off Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, and the upcoming Pompano Beach House, set to open as part of the new Pompano Beach waterfront complex — is best known for its modern American fare and monthly patio parties.

Under the helm of executive chef Rick Schwager, Brimstone Doral will offer an expanded collection of dishes inspired by the travels of Brimstone Restaurant Group founders and brothers J.R. and Anders Anderson and their father, Jeff Anderson.

The cedar plank salmon from Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

"We wanted to get back to the basics and tease out exactly what it is that differentiates us from the rest of the market," Anders says. "Our menu is a reflection of our favorite experiences and memories we have had from all of our travels."

Brimstone's signature dishes include a trio of American Kobe beef sliders with American cheese ($15), cedar plank Atlantic salmon topped with whole-grain mustard butter, cooked on a cedar plank and served with roasted asparagus ($26); skirt steak topped with house-made chimichurri and served with fried yuca ($29); and New Orleans-style penne pasta with jumbo shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, scallions, and Cajun cream sauce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Like its sister property in Pembroke Pines that opened in 2008, Brimstone Doral will also offer a full bar with signature craft cocktails, specialty martinis, craft beer, and wine. Plans are to continue a tradition of monthly parties on the covered patio, where guests can find regular live entertainment, drink specials, and giveaways.

