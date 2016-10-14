menu

Brickell's Quinto La Huella Offers Eclectic Sunday Brunch Buffet

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Brunch options at Quinto La Huella.EXPAND
Brunch options at Quinto La Huella.
Courtesy of Quinto La Huella
Quinto La Huella opened its doors at the beginning of summer, bringing Uruguayan sensation Parador La Huella's concept to Miami. Nestled inside Brickell City Centre East, the restaurant has quickly become a culinary staple in the area's fast-growing dining district.

In addition to offering lunch and dinner, the restaurant launched Sunday brunch at the beginning of October, blending Latin favorites with well-known American specialities.

When the restaurant opened, executive chef Nano Crespo, along with Parador La Huella executive chef Alejandro Morales and executive pastry chef Florencia Courreges, helped lend a South American vibe to the Miami outpost. For the brunch service, Crespo was able to design and curate the meal's experience himself. 

With an all-inclusive buffet and an à la carte menu, Quinto La Huella blends haute dining with a casual atmosphere. Priced at $45 a person, with an additional $25 for unlimited rosé, the buffet offers just about every dish one could imagine. And if it's not at the buffet, it's probably on the à la carte menu.

Brickell's Quinto La Huella Offers Eclectic Sunday Brunch Buffet (4)EXPAND
Courtesy of Quinto La Huella

The serve-yourself spread is a smorgasbord of sweet and savory plates grouped into a handful of stations based on flavor. Light and airy options include a variety of fresh fruit and hand-tossed salads, blending leafy greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and rich cheese.

A bread bar offers a selection of warm, doughy creations, including croissants, rolls, and toast. Nearby, find a pastry station with sweet treats such as almond croissants, panna cotta drizzled with mango sauce, carrot cake, and hearty chocolate brownies.

Brickell's Quinto La Huella Offers Eclectic Sunday Brunch Buffet (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of Quinto La Huella

For something heartier, there are steaks, chicken, fish, vegetables, and pizza, all cooked over an open flame throughout brunch service. There's a sushi bar too.

The buffet offers a wide range of choices, making the à la carte menu unnecessary — unless you fancy an egg-centric plate. There's a salmon Benedict ($15); an omelet made with egg whites, kale, and goat cheese ($14); and avocado and chimichurri toast topped with poached eggs ($13). Otherwise, the buffet is a much better deal than individual orders.

Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit quintolahuella.com.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.


