Bertoni Caffe in Brickell Has a Secret Off-Menu Fried PB&J Sandwich

When it comes to snagging a secret menu item, one must be in the know. As hidden dishes are scattered across various restaurants in town, knowing when to ask about the availability of an off-menu item is a challenge. Sometimes, though, diners receive helpful information from the eatery itself.

Recently, NaiYaRa announced the existence of a fashionable sushi doughnut that is only available by asking a server.

Now, Bertoni Gelato Caffe in Brickell wants to share its own secret: A fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

"My favorite snack is peanut butter and jelly,” chef Eddie Baida says. “Sometimes I love to toast the bread so the peanut butter warms up a little, which is what made me think of frying it.”

Available by request, the warm sandwich smears all-natural peanut butter and Bertoni's homemade blend of berry marmalade on classic white bread. Then, chef Baida fries the treat to a crispy golden brown, keeping its doughy center intact. To avoid a mess while frying, he coats the bread in tempura batter beforehand.

Before it’s sent out, chocolate syrup is showered on top with a small scoop of gelato on the side.

“To match with the warmth of the sandwich, I decided to add a scoop of vanilla gelato,” he says. “It’s meant to dip and swirl your sandwich in."

The sandwich is priced at $11.99, which is in line with the rest of Bertoni's menu. The restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is known for fresh salads, such as a kale blend topped with parmesan cheese, dates, and butternut squash; as well as pastas like sweet potato gnocchi, and a variety of cheese- and meat-stuffed sandwiches. The PB&J is a welcomed deviation from the restaurant's otherwise health-focused menu.

