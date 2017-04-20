menu

Bertoni Caffe in Brickell Has a Secret Off-Menu Fried PB&J Sandwich

Bertoni Caffe in Brickell Has a Secret Off-Menu Fried PB&J Sandwich

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Bertoni Caffe in Brickell Has a Secret Off-Menu Fried PB&J Sandwich
Fork Yeah
When it comes to snagging a secret menu item, one must be in the know. As hidden dishes are scattered across various restaurants in town, knowing when to ask about the availability of an off-menu item is a challenge. Sometimes, though, diners receive helpful information from the eatery itself.

Recently, NaiYaRa announced the existence of a fashionable sushi doughnut that is only available by asking a server.

Now, Bertoni Gelato Caffe in Brickell wants to share its own secret: A fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

"My favorite snack is peanut butter and jelly,” chef Eddie Baida says. “Sometimes I love to toast the bread so the peanut butter warms up a little, which is what made me think of frying it.”

Fork Yeah
Available by request, the warm sandwich smears all-natural peanut butter and Bertoni's homemade blend of berry marmalade on classic white bread. Then, chef Baida fries the treat to a crispy golden brown, keeping its doughy center intact. To avoid a mess while frying, he coats the bread in tempura batter beforehand.

Before it’s sent out, chocolate syrup is showered on top with a small scoop of gelato on the side.

“To match with the warmth of the sandwich, I decided to add a scoop of vanilla gelato,” he says. “It’s meant to dip and swirl your sandwich in."

The sandwich is priced at $11.99, which is in line with the rest of Bertoni's menu. The restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is known for fresh salads, such as a kale blend topped with parmesan cheese, dates, and butternut squash; as well as pastas like sweet potato gnocchi, and a variety of cheese- and meat-stuffed sandwiches. The PB&J is a welcomed deviation from the restaurant's otherwise health-focused menu.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Bertoni Gelato Caffe
1300 Brickell Bay Dr.
Miami, Florida 33131

786-347-5952

www.bertonibrickell.com

