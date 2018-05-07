 


Brew at the Zoo Tickets Only $20 During Flash Sale
Photo by George Martinez

Laine Doss | May 7, 2018 | 10:57am
This Saturday, May 12, Miami will get boozy when the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries, including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.

If you're a procrastinator, you're actually in luck: New Times is running a last-minute flash sale on tickets to celebrate National Homebrew Day.

Today and tomorrow only, tickets cost only $20 for general admission and $40 for brewmaster. The sale prices are good now through Tuesday, May 8, at 10 p.m. After that, tickets will cost $40 for general admission and $70 for brewmaster.

General-admission tickets include entry to Brew at the Zoo at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls.

Brewmaster ticketholders get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. and access to unique beers in the Biscayne Bay Brewmaster section, in addition to unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and A Flock of Seagulls in concert.

To take advantage of this special two-day pricing, go to newtimesbrewatthezoo.com, click on Buy Tickets, and scroll down to find the National Homebrew Day ticket offer.

Beer lovers can also opt for the VIP experience ($80), which includes entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from some of Miami's most loved eateries.

General-admission breweries and brands include the following:

  • 3 Daughters Brewing Co.
  • 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
  • 26 Degrees Brewing Co.
  • Angelo Poretti
  • Anheuser-Busch Shock Top
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.
  • Bell's
  • Blue Point Brewing Co.
  • Bousa Brewing Co.
  • Brew Hub
  • Broski Ciderworks
  • Cigar City Brewing
  • Copperpoint Brewing Co.
  • Concrete Beach Brewery
  • Due South
  • Elysian Brewing Co.
  • Estrella Damm
  • Florida Keys Brewing Co.
  • Funky Buddah
  • Guinness
  • Gulfstream Brewing Company
  • Golden Road Co.
  • Goose Island Brewing Co.
  • Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers
  • Hollywood Brewing Company
  • Islamorada Beer Co.
  • Karbach Brewing Co.
  • Kombrewcha
  • Kona Brewing Co.
  • Lauderdale Brewery and Tap Room
  • Left Hand Brewing Company
  • MIA Beer Company
  • Monkey Business Brewing
  • Nightlife Brewing
  • SeaDog Brewing Co.
  • Shipyard Brewing Co.
  • Shock Top
  • South Beach Brewing Co.
  • Tampa Bay brewing
  • Terrapin Beer Co.
  • The Keg King
  • Veza Sur Brewing Co.
  • Viola Premium Italian Craft Beer
  • Virtue Cider Co.
  • Wynwood Brewing Company
  • And more on board every day!

Biscayne Bay Brewing Brewmaster breweries include the following:

  • Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
  • Descarga Brewing
  • Hoppy Flamingo
  • Infected Brewery
  • Monkey Business Brewing
  • Old Deck Beer Co.
  • Silver Brewing Co.
  • Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers
  • Tripping Animals Brewing

VIP beers and spirits include the following:

  • Anheuser-Busch Stella Artois
  • Anheuser-Busch Hoegaarden
  • Anheuser-Busch Leffe
  • Bayan Reserve Vodka
  • Blue Martini
  • Canna Vinus
  • Cooper's Craft
  • Fireball Whiskey
  • Goose Island Brewing Co.
  • Koloa Rum
  • Prescribed Spirits
  • Santos Sangria
  • St. Petersburg Distillery

VIP food includes the following:

  • Amour de Miami
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Diced
  • Fifi's On The Beach
  • JR's Gourmet Burgers
  • Rubio's Coastal Grill

New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

