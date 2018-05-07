Brew at the Zoo Tickets Only $20 During Flash Sale

This Saturday, May 12, Miami will get boozy when the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries, including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.

If you're a procrastinator, you're actually in luck: New Times is running a last-minute flash sale on tickets to celebrate National Homebrew Day.

Today and tomorrow only, tickets cost only $20 for general admission and $40 for brewmaster. The sale prices are good now through Tuesday, May 8, at 10 p.m. After that, tickets will cost $40 for general admission and $70 for brewmaster.

General-admission tickets include entry to Brew at the Zoo at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls.

Brewmaster ticketholders get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. and access to unique beers in the Biscayne Bay Brewmaster section, in addition to unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and A Flock of Seagulls in concert.

To take advantage of this special two-day pricing, go to newtimesbrewatthezoo.com, click on Buy Tickets, and scroll down to find the National Homebrew Day ticket offer.

Beer lovers can also opt for the VIP experience ($80), which includes entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from some of Miami's most loved eateries.

General-admission breweries and brands include the following:



3 Daughters Brewing Co.



10 Barrel Brewing Co.



26 Degrees Brewing Co.



Angelo Poretti



Anheuser-Busch Shock Top



Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.



Bell's



Blue Point Brewing Co.



Bousa Brewing Co.



Brew Hub



Broski Ciderworks



Cigar City Brewing



Copperpoint Brewing Co.



Concrete Beach Brewery



Due South



Elysian Brewing Co.



Estrella Damm



Florida Keys Brewing Co.



Funky Buddah



Guinness



Gulfstream Brewing Company



Golden Road Co.



Goose Island Brewing Co.



Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers



Hollywood Brewing Company



Islamorada Beer Co.



Karbach Brewing Co.



Kombrewcha



Kona Brewing Co.



Lauderdale Brewery and Tap Room



Left Hand Brewing Company



MIA Beer Company



Monkey Business Brewing



Nightlife Brewing



SeaDog Brewing Co.



Shipyard Brewing Co.



Shock Top



South Beach Brewing Co.



Tampa Bay brewing



Terrapin Beer Co.



The Keg King



Veza Sur Brewing Co.



Viola Premium Italian Craft Beer



Virtue Cider Co.



Wynwood Brewing Company



And more on board every day!



Biscayne Bay Brewing Brewmaster breweries include the following:



Biscayne Bay Brewing Company



Descarga Brewing



Hoppy Flamingo



Infected Brewery



Monkey Business Brewing



Old Deck Beer Co.



Silver Brewing Co.



Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers



Tripping Animals Brewing



VIP beers and spirits include the following:



Anheuser-Busch Stella Artois



Anheuser-Busch Hoegaarden



Anheuser-Busch Leffe



Bayan Reserve Vodka



Blue Martini



Canna Vinus



Cooper's Craft



Fireball Whiskey



Goose Island Brewing Co.



Koloa Rum



Prescribed Spirits



Santos Sangria



St. Petersburg Distillery



VIP food includes the following:



Amour de Miami



Bonefish Grill



Diced



Fifi's On The Beach



JR's Gourmet Burgers



Rubio's Coastal Grill



New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

