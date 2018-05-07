Brew at the Zoo Tickets Only $20 During Flash Sale

This Saturday, May 12, Miami will get boozy when the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.
From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries, including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.
If you're a procrastinator, you're actually in luck: New Times is running a last-minute flash sale on tickets to celebrate National Homebrew Day.
Today and tomorrow only, tickets cost only $20 for general admission and $40 for brewmaster. The sale prices are good now through Tuesday, May 8, at 10 p.m. After that, tickets will cost $40 for general admission and $70 for brewmaster.
General-admission tickets include entry to Brew at the Zoo at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and a live performance by A Flock of Seagulls.
Brewmaster ticketholders get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. and access to unique beers in the Biscayne Bay Brewmaster section, in addition to unlimited beer samples, free entrance to Zoo Miami that day, and A Flock of Seagulls in concert.
To take advantage of this special two-day pricing, go to newtimesbrewatthezoo.com, click on Buy Tickets, and scroll down to find the National Homebrew Day ticket offer.
Beer lovers can also opt for the VIP experience ($80), which includes entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from some of Miami's most loved eateries.
General-admission breweries and brands include the following:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Co.
- 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
- 26 Degrees Brewing Co.
- Angelo Poretti
- Anheuser-Busch Shock Top
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.
- Bell's
- Blue Point Brewing Co.
- Bousa Brewing Co.
- Brew Hub
- Broski Ciderworks
- Cigar City Brewing
- Copperpoint Brewing Co.
- Concrete Beach Brewery
- Due South
- Elysian Brewing Co.
- Estrella Damm
- Florida Keys Brewing Co.
- Funky Buddah
- Guinness
- Gulfstream Brewing Company
- Golden Road Co.
- Goose Island Brewing Co.
- Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers
- Hollywood Brewing Company
- Islamorada Beer Co.
- Karbach Brewing Co.
- Kombrewcha
- Kona Brewing Co.
- Lauderdale Brewery and Tap Room
- Left Hand Brewing Company
- MIA Beer Company
- Monkey Business Brewing
- Nightlife Brewing
- SeaDog Brewing Co.
- Shipyard Brewing Co.
- Shock Top
- South Beach Brewing Co.
- Tampa Bay brewing
- Terrapin Beer Co.
- The Keg King
- Veza Sur Brewing Co.
- Viola Premium Italian Craft Beer
- Virtue Cider Co.
- Wynwood Brewing Company
- And more on board every day!
Biscayne Bay Brewing Brewmaster breweries include the following:
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
- Descarga Brewing
- Hoppy Flamingo
- Infected Brewery
- Monkey Business Brewing
- Old Deck Beer Co.
- Silver Brewing Co.
- Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers
- Tripping Animals Brewing
VIP beers and spirits include the following:
- Anheuser-Busch Stella Artois
- Anheuser-Busch Hoegaarden
- Anheuser-Busch Leffe
- Bayan Reserve Vodka
- Blue Martini
- Canna Vinus
- Cooper's Craft
- Fireball Whiskey
- Goose Island Brewing Co.
- Koloa Rum
- Prescribed Spirits
- Santos Sangria
- St. Petersburg Distillery
VIP food includes the following:
- Amour de Miami
- Bonefish Grill
- Diced
- Fifi's On The Beach
- JR's Gourmet Burgers
- Rubio's Coastal Grill
New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.
