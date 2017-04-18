Brew at the Zoo 2017: Here Are the Beers You'll Be Drinking

Sample beer and have a great time at Brew at the Zoo Photo by George Martinez

On May 6, Miami gets wild when the eighth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening filled with beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample more than 100 beers and spirits from dozens of distillers and breweries from around the world.

In addition, Brew at the Zoo will feature live music and encounters with some of Zoo Miami's resident creatures. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Patrick and the Swayzees will appear, with Inna Sense taking the stage from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Finally, Bachaco will perform from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wild animals, fantastic live entertainment and food aside, the star of the evening is the beer. Following is the list of beers scheduled to be poured. More beers are added daily, and (of course) last minute substitutions might occur.

Brew at the Zoo Beers

3 Daughters Brewing - St. Pete Beach Blonde Ale

3 Daughters Brewing - Biminy Twist IPA

10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Joe IPA

10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Code 24 Pale Ale

Accomplice Ciderworks

Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 4

Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 5

Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 6

Bangin Banjo

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company - Miami Pale Ale

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company - Biscayne Bay Saison

Blue Point Brewing - Blueberry Ale

Blue Point Brewing - Hoptical Illusion

Bousa Brewing - Bousa IPA

Bousa Brewing - Bousa Blonde Ale

Broski Ciderworks - Broski Passion Fruit Cider

Broski Ciderworks - Broski Crisp Cider

Concrete Beach Brewery - Stiltsville Pilsner

Concrete Beach Brewery - Tangerine Wheat India Pale Ale

Concrete Beach Brewery - Tropic of Passion Wheat Ale

Copperpoint Brewing Company

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Unholy Trippel

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Free Dive IPA

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Night Swim Porter

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Wheat Stroke Wheat

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Specialty Berliner

Descarga Brewing Company - Pastelito: Guava Hibiscus Wheat Ale

Descarga Brewing Company - Lucuma: Milk Blonde Ale Aged on Lucuma Fruit

Descarga Brewing Company - La Sawer Cera: Lulo Orange Zest Farmhouse Ale

Descarga Brewing Company - No Que Hoppy: IPA

Devour Brewery

Elysian Brewing - Space Dust IPA

Elysian Brewing - Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale

Estrella Damm - Estrella Damm Lager

Estrella Damm - Daura Shandy

Goose Island Brewing - Goose Matilda

Goose Island Brewing - Goose Sofie

Green Flash Brewing - Soul Style IPA

Green Flash Brewing - Blonde Ale

Hatuey Pale Ale

Hollywood Brewing

Islamorada Brewing - Sandbar Sunday

Islamorada Brewing - Islamorada Ale

Khoffner USA - Rauf's German Pilsner

Khoffner USA - English Brown Ale

Kona Brewing - Hanalei Island Style IPA

Kona Brewing - Koko Brown

LauderAle - Lunch Money

LauderAle - Black Mamba

Legacy Craft Caribbean

Miami Brewing - Big Rod Coconut Blonde

Miami Brewing - Shark Bait Mango Wheat

Miami Brewing - Miami Vice IPA

Miami Brewing - Gator Tail Blonde Ale

Shipyard Brewing & Seadog Brewing - Sunfish Wheat Ale

Shipyard Brewing & Seadog Brewing- Island Time IPA

Shock Top - White Belgian Wheat

Shock Top - Lemon Shandy

Silver Brewing Company - Hoppy Pappi IPA

Silver Brewing Company - Bock At Me, Bro! Doppelbock

Silver Brewing Company - Que Guapo, Guarapo Tripel

Silver Brewing Company - SBC 2XIPA

Silver Brewing Company - Briser Saison

Wolffer Cider

Additional Brewmaster Beers

10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Cucumber Crush

Alpine Brewing Windows - Up IPA

Bousa Brewing - Limited Release

Brew Hub - Keybilly Island Ale

Brew Hub - Diver Down Imperial Red Ale

Florida Beer Company

Golden Road Brewing - Mango Tart

Goose Island Brewing - Bourbon County Stout

Goose Island Brewing - Bourbon County Stout Coffee

Goose Island Brewing - Lolita Farmhouse Ale

Goose Island Brewing - Halia Farmhouse Ale

Green Flash Brewing Cellar 3 Divine Belgique Trippel

Infected Brewery - The OG Orange Ginger Pale Ale

Infected Brewery - Mustache Ride Lemon Zest Saison

Infected Brewery - Red Devil Wheat IPA

Infected Brewery - El Coquito Stout

Infected Brewery - Imperial Coffee Brown Ale

Islamorada Brewing - Las Fly Out Hoppy Mango Ale

Spanish Marie Craft Brewery - King Charlie's Passion Fruite Hefe

Spanish Marie Craft Brewery - Cash Cream Ale

Unseen Creatures

Virtue Cider The Mitten

J. Wakefield

General Admission tickets are $40 ($60 at the door) include entry at 8 p.m. unlimited samplings, live musical performances and special offers from local merchants. A special BATZ pack of four GA tickets is $100.

A $70 ($80 at the door) Brewmaster ticket includes entrance at 7 p.m., giving you an extra hour of tasting, plus exclusive beer tappings. Or go all out with a VIP ticket for $80 ($90 at the door) and enjoy early entrance at 7 p.m., spirits samplings, full-size beers, exclusive beer tappings, and complete access to special areas.

Your Brew at the Zoo ticket includes free entry to Zoo Miami and a portion of ticket proceeds benefit Zoo Conservation. To purchase tickets and for updated information, visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

