Brew at the Zoo 2017: Here Are the Beers You'll Be Drinking
Sample beer and have a great time at Brew at the Zoo
Photo by George Martinez
On May 6, Miami gets wild when the eighth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening filled with beer, music, fun, and wild things.
From 8 to 11 p.m., sample more than 100 beers and spirits from dozens of distillers and breweries from around the world.
In addition, Brew at the Zoo will feature live music and encounters with some of Zoo Miami's resident creatures. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Patrick and the Swayzees will appear, with Inna Sense taking the stage from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Finally, Bachaco will perform from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wild animals, fantastic live entertainment and food aside, the star of the evening is the beer. Following is the list of beers scheduled to be poured. More beers are added daily, and (of course) last minute substitutions might occur.
Cheers to Brew at the Zoo.
Photo by George Martinez
Brew at the Zoo Beers
3 Daughters Brewing - St. Pete Beach Blonde Ale
3 Daughters Brewing - Biminy Twist IPA
10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Joe IPA
10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Code 24 Pale Ale
Accomplice Ciderworks
Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 4
Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 5
Angelo Poretti - Angelo Poretti 6
Bangin Banjo
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company - Miami Pale Ale
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company - Biscayne Bay Saison
Blue Point Brewing - Blueberry Ale
Blue Point Brewing - Hoptical Illusion
Bousa Brewing - Bousa IPA
Bousa Brewing - Bousa Blonde Ale
Broski Ciderworks - Broski Passion Fruit Cider
Broski Ciderworks - Broski Crisp Cider
Concrete Beach Brewery - Stiltsville Pilsner
Concrete Beach Brewery - Tangerine Wheat India Pale Ale
Concrete Beach Brewery - Tropic of Passion Wheat Ale
Copperpoint Brewing Company
Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Unholy Trippel
Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Free Dive IPA
Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Night Swim Porter
Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Wheat Stroke Wheat
Coppertail Brewing Co. - Coppertail Specialty Berliner
Descarga Brewing Company - Pastelito: Guava Hibiscus Wheat Ale
Descarga Brewing Company - Lucuma: Milk Blonde Ale Aged on Lucuma Fruit
Descarga Brewing Company - La Sawer Cera: Lulo Orange Zest Farmhouse Ale
Descarga Brewing Company - No Que Hoppy: IPA
Devour Brewery
Elysian Brewing - Space Dust IPA
Elysian Brewing - Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale
Estrella Damm - Estrella Damm Lager
Estrella Damm - Daura Shandy
Goose Island Brewing - Goose Matilda
Goose Island Brewing - Goose Sofie
Green Flash Brewing - Soul Style IPA
Green Flash Brewing - Blonde Ale
Hatuey Pale Ale
Hollywood Brewing
Islamorada Brewing - Sandbar Sunday
Islamorada Brewing - Islamorada Ale
Khoffner USA - Rauf's German Pilsner
Khoffner USA - English Brown Ale
Kona Brewing - Hanalei Island Style IPA
Kona Brewing - Koko Brown
LauderAle - Lunch Money
LauderAle - Black Mamba
Legacy Craft Caribbean
Miami Brewing - Big Rod Coconut Blonde
Miami Brewing - Shark Bait Mango Wheat
Miami Brewing - Miami Vice IPA
Miami Brewing - Gator Tail Blonde Ale
Shipyard Brewing & Seadog Brewing - Sunfish Wheat Ale
Shipyard Brewing & Seadog Brewing- Island Time IPA
Shock Top - White Belgian Wheat
Shock Top - Lemon Shandy
Silver Brewing Company - Hoppy Pappi IPA
Silver Brewing Company - Bock At Me, Bro! Doppelbock
Silver Brewing Company - Que Guapo, Guarapo Tripel
Silver Brewing Company - SBC 2XIPA
Silver Brewing Company - Briser Saison
Wolffer Cider
Additional Brewmaster Beers
10 Barrel Brewing Co. - Cucumber Crush
Alpine Brewing Windows - Up IPA
Bousa Brewing - Limited Release
Brew Hub - Keybilly Island Ale
Brew Hub - Diver Down Imperial Red Ale
Florida Beer Company
Golden Road Brewing - Mango Tart
Goose Island Brewing - Bourbon County Stout
Goose Island Brewing - Bourbon County Stout Coffee
Goose Island Brewing - Lolita Farmhouse Ale
Goose Island Brewing - Halia Farmhouse Ale
Green Flash Brewing Cellar 3 Divine Belgique Trippel
Infected Brewery - The OG Orange Ginger Pale Ale
Infected Brewery - Mustache Ride Lemon Zest Saison
Infected Brewery - Red Devil Wheat IPA
Infected Brewery - El Coquito Stout
Infected Brewery - Imperial Coffee Brown Ale
Islamorada Brewing - Las Fly Out Hoppy Mango Ale
Spanish Marie Craft Brewery - King Charlie's Passion Fruite Hefe
Spanish Marie Craft Brewery - Cash Cream Ale
Unseen Creatures
Virtue Cider The Mitten
J. Wakefield
General Admission tickets are $40 ($60 at the door) include entry at 8 p.m. unlimited samplings, live musical performances and special offers from local merchants. A special BATZ pack of four GA tickets is $100.
A $70 ($80 at the door) Brewmaster ticket includes entrance at 7 p.m., giving you an extra hour of tasting, plus exclusive beer tappings. Or go all out with a VIP ticket for $80 ($90 at the door) and enjoy early entrance at 7 p.m., spirits samplings, full-size beers, exclusive beer tappings, and complete access to special areas.
Your Brew at the Zoo ticket includes free entry to Zoo Miami and a portion of ticket proceeds benefit Zoo Conservation. To purchase tickets and for updated information, visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.
