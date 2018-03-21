Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Offers Breakfast-Themed Cocktails

L Bar, the cocktail bar and live music venue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, has introduced “culinary-influenced” cocktails inspired by popular morning dishes such as eggs and bacon and avocado toast.

"We've been playing around with these drinks for quite some time," beverage director Morgan Rhule says. "It makes for a good conversation piece."

The three breakfast cocktails cost $15 each.

The Bacon & Eggs contains bacon-infused Buffalo Trace bourbon, egg white, fresh lemon, honey, and black pepper. Java junkies might want to give the Coffee and a Doughnut a go. It's made with Herradura Reposado double-barrel tequila, cold-brew coffee, egg white, and cinnamon and comes garnished with a mini chocolate doughnut.

EXPAND The Coffee and a Doughnut Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

South Florida's most popular vegetarian breakfast is transformed into the Avocado Toast, served in a martini glass over crushed ice. Requiring several rounds of shaking and double-straining fresh avocado and containing Don Julio Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lemon and lime juices, fresh sage, and agave syrup, it is the most time-consuming of the three cocktails to prepare. As a final touch, half the rim is dipped in sugar and the other half in salt, offering two different experiences.

"We know, for a lot of people, it’s just not going to be for them, but that’s OK," Rhule says. "For the people that enjoy the flavor and for the people that are willing to try something a little bit unusual, we’re superproud of where we are with all these flavors."

EXPAND Avocado toast in a glass Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

Those saving their risk-taking for the slot machines will be happy to learn that L Bar has introduced several new cocktails without breakfast in mind, such as a hibiscus punch ($13) made with Flor de Caña rum, fresh lemon, house-made hibiscus syrup, and muddled pineapple and raspberries.

Rhule says two of the new drinks already seem to be hits. "We’ve had an extremely positive reception. The two runaways so far have been the hibiscus punch, because it is refreshing and not too sweet, and the Avocado Toast. It’s great to see people getting out of their comfort zones."

For head bartender Gerard Contreras, offering new experiences to guests is what he enjoys most. "There was this grandma in her 80s — she had the Coffee and a Doughnut, and she loved it. I watched her dipping the doughnut in her drink, and she was just so happy."

L Bar. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7625; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 3 a.m.

