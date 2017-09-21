Ofa, a Modern Brazilian Concept, Opens in Sunset Harbour

September has been a popular month for restaurant openings in Miami Beach. Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed debuted in South of Fifth, and Coco Bambu launched on Alton Road. This week, Ofa, a modern Brazilian concept, opened its doors in Sunset Harbour.

Created by Brazilian hospitality vets Felipe Ortiz, Carmen Rodriguez, and Lucas Scudeler, the 2,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant serves dishes rooted in a range of regions across the South American country, incorporating colorful vegetables, grains, sauces, and curries into many of its items. One example is picadinho, where filet mignon cubes are flavored in a meat sauce and served in a bowl with crisp kale, brown rice, and farofa topped with a fried egg.

EXPAND Arroz de polvo Courtesy of Ofa