Ofa, a Modern Brazilian Concept, Opens in Sunset Harbour

September has been a popular month for restaurant openings in Miami Beach. Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed debuted in South of Fifth, and Coco Bambu launched on Alton Road. This week, Ofa, a modern Brazilian concept, opened its doors in Sunset Harbour.
Created by Brazilian hospitality vets Felipe Ortiz, Carmen Rodriguez, and Lucas Scudeler, the 2,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant serves dishes rooted in a range of regions across the South American country, incorporating colorful vegetables, grains, sauces, and curries into many of its items. One example is picadinho, where filet mignon cubes are flavored in a meat sauce and served in a bowl with crisp kale, brown rice, and farofa topped with a fried egg.
A peek at the menu ($3 to $31) reveals a selection of classic Brazilian items, such as pão de queijo, cheese bread served with a creamy spread; fraldinha na grelha, grilled skirt steak with roasted corn and garlic farofa; and arroz de polvo, grilled octopus plated on a rich, velvety rice blend.
Less traditional standouts include bobó de verduras, a Brazilian vegetable dish made with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers and blended with a yuca-and-coconut-milk sauce; salada de grãos, a grain salad made with chickpeas, lentils, barley, tomato confit, and baby greens topped with pesto and cashew aioli; and burrata com ragú de linguiça e cachaça, where burrata and cachaça-marinated linguiça (Brazilian pork sausage) are plated with tomato confit, crisp arugula, and bacon-infused olive oil.
Brazilian sweets include brigadeiros, traditional chocolate truffles made with milk or dark chocolate and condensed milk; cuca de goiabada com creme gelado de queijo, a warm guava cake drizzled with a cold, creamy cheese sauce; and torta de caipirinha de limão, a deconstructed lime pie topped with cachaça merengue (Brazilian white rum made from sugarcane).
For first-time customers, partner Carmen Rodriguez recommends the bolinho de arroz, rice cakes with a spicy black bean sauce; the burrata com linguiça na cachaça; the picandinho and bobó de verduras; and the cuca de goiabada.
The restaurant offers a selection of caipirinhas made with imported Brazilian cachaças. In the coming weeks, expect a beer list from Anheuser-Busch’s new Wynwood spot, Veza Sur Brewing Co, and the availability of chopp, a popular Brazilian draft lager served just below freezing with a three-inch layer of foam.
Ofa. 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8766; ofarestaurant.com. Dinner Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m.
