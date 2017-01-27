menu


Brasserie Azur Brings Mediterranean Fusion Brunch to Midtown

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Brasserie Azur
Some brunches go heavy on eggs and bacon, while others veer far into lunch territory, forgoing favorites like pancakes and omelets. Midtown's Brasserie Azur, the sister restaurant of South Beach's Villa Azur, is a balance of both.

The brasserie-and-rotisserie concept — known for its casual atmosphere equipped with a foosball table — brings a fusion of French and Mediterranean dining to Miami. Many restaurants in France are known for eclectic menus, often blending fried-egg concoctions and steak frites with more elaborate dishes such as escargots and foie gras. Brasserie Azur channels that French inspiration into its weekend brunch, offered every Saturday and Sunday.

Brunch at the midtown eatery is immediately followed by a weekend happy hour, giving diners a chance to snag a few items off both menus.

Courtesy of Brasserie Azur

Start your meal with a pizzetta — a small flatbread pizza — to share at the table. There's the stracciatella ($14), which is topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, and stracciatella cheese, commonly found in southern Italy, or truffle ($12), which smears a creamy truffle cheese atop a thin crust sprinkled with more truffle shavings as a finishing touch.

Courtesy of Brasserie Azur

For something breakfast-inspired, opt for the omelette ou ceufs brouilles ($7) — an omelet or scrambled eggs that can be filled or mixed with a range of ingredients such as tomatoes, mushrooms, chorizo, and Parmesan. There's also a Benedict ($14), bacon or smoked salmon on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Consider a bowl of greens mingled with goat cheese and diced pork belly, such as the salad de chevre chaud ($18), or an artichoke mix ($16) with lemon, extra-virgin olive oil, and shaved Parmesan.

Courtesy of Brasserie Azur

As with the restaurant's lunch and dinner menus, rotisserie chicken gets its own section on the brunch list. A whole bird to share starts at $33 for a plain farm-raised chicken to $38 for a truffle-marinated variation. Roasted for about 32 hours, each chicken is served with fingerling potatoes; sides include homemade French fries (which can be drizzled with truffle oil), roasted mushrooms ($8), and sautéed spinach ($8).

To wash it down, there's rosé, as well as bottomless mimosas ($25) and prosecco ($35), both available for up to two hours.

Specials continue through happy hour, which begins at 4 p.m., including $1 oysters and $5 cocktails. Brunch starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit brasserieazur.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Brasserie Azur
3252 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

786-800-9993

brasserieazur.com

