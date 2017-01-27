Brasserie Azur Brings French Brunch to Midtown

EXPAND Courtesy of Brasserie Azur

Some brunches go heavy on eggs and bacon while others veer far into lunch territory, foregoing favorites like pancakes and omelettes. Midtown's Brasserie Azur, the sister restaurant of South Beach's Villa Azur, is a balance of both.

The brasserie-and-rotisserie concept — known for its casual atmosphere equipped with a foosball table and hookahs — brings a fusion of French and Mediterranean dining to Miami. Many restaurants in France are known for eclectic menus, often blending fried egg concoctions and steak frites with more elaborate dishes like escargots and foie gras. Brasserie Azur channels that French inspiration into its weekend brunch, offered every Saturday and Sunday.

Brunch at the midtown eatery is immediately followed by a weekend happy hour too, giving diners a chance to snag a few items off of both menus.

Start your meal with a pizzetta — a small, flatbread pizza — to share among the table. There's stracciatella ($14), which is topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, and stracciatella cheese commonly found in southern Italy; or truffle ($12), which smears a creamy truffle cheese on top of thin dough sprinkled with more truffle shavings as a finishing touch.

For something breakfast inspired, opt for omelette ou ceufs brouilles ($7) — an omelet or scrambled eggs, which can be filled or mixed with a range of ingredients such as tomatoes, mushrooms, chorizo, and parmesan. There's a Benedict too ($14), stuffed with bacon or smoked salmon over a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Consider a bowl of greens mingled with goat cheese and diced pork belly, like the salad de chevre chaud ($18); or an artichoke mix ($16) with lemon, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Similar to its lunch and dinner menus, rotisserie chickens get their own section. A whole bird to share starts at $33 for a plain farm-raised chicken to $38 for a truffle-marinated variation. Roasted for about 32 hours, each chicken is served with fingerling potatoes, and sides like homemade French fries (which can be drizzled with truffle oil), roasted mushrooms ($8) and sautéed spinach ($8).

To wash it down, there's rosé, as well as bottomless mimosas ($25) and prosecco ($35), both available for up to two hours.

Specials continue through happy hour, which starts at 4 p.m., including $1 oysters and $5 cocktails. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit brasserieazur.com.

