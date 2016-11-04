Boxelder Craft Beer Market Hosts Rare Jester King Tasting on November 6

EXPAND Jester King Brewery's collaboration with Mikkeller Courtesy of Christer Edvartsen/CC Flickr

Two factors that make beers from Jester King Brewery coveted among local craft beer connoisseurs, according to Boxelder Craft Beer Market owner Adam Darnell, are the quality of the brew and the lack of distribution.

Until you visit the brewery in Austin, Texas, it's unlikely you'll get to taste the brews — unless you know someone with a private stash who's willing to share. Darnell is willing to share at Boxelder for a rare Jester King tasting event on Sunday, November 6 starting at 4 p.m.

Jester King owner/brewer Jeffrey Stuffings is particularly shrewd about where his beers are distributed. That's because he only produces roughly 2,500 barrels of beer each year and 75 percent of sales are in the taproom alone.

Consequently, the demand for his beers has risen to such a degree that Stuffings has received numerous invitations to the exclusive Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival held annually in Paso Robes, Calif.

Once, in 2015, the brewery had to deal with crowds of cheaters taking more than their bottle limit during the release of their Montmorency vs. Balaton beer, a barrel-aged sour fermented with cherries.

Stuffings has become somewhat selective on where his beers are sent. Recently, Stuffings sent a small amount of his liquid gold to the highly-selective Shelton Brothers, a company of Massachusetts siblings who import what they consider the most exquisite beers from Belgium, France, and other parts of the world. "We just want to ensure that it's presented in a way that does justice to the beer," the brewmaster told the Miami New Times.

Florida happens to be a place where the Shelton Brothers not only do well with their portfolio, but where one of Stuffings' favorite breweries — Green Bench Brewing Company — is located. He collaborated with the St. Petersburg brewery to produce Beachtimez Sportsketball, an unfiltered and unpasteurized ale brewed with loquats will be available to try or to purchase in bottles.

In all, Boxelder's Darnell has 11 cases of Jester King beers including Autumnal Dichotomous that's brewed with cinnamon, wild yeast, and citrus; and Snorkel, a gose brewed with oyster mushrooms. Darnell acquired the beers with the help of Miami's Progressive Distributors.

"It's always been very tough to get the stuff," Darnell says. "It's tough to get it anywhere."

Tickets to the tasting are $35 each and that gets you 11 tastings of 3-ounce pours each. If you like the sample, you can purchase 750 mL bottles at a price range of $18-24 each.

While Jester King may be making an appearance at Boxelder, Darnell doubts his event foreshadows future distribution in the state, meaning Sunday might be your best bet to try these elusive beers without planning a trip to Austin.

Tickets to the Jester King tasting are $35 each and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information on the tasting event, visit the store's Facebook page, call (305) 942-7769 or email pourmeacoldon@boxelder.com.