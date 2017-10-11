Bousa Brewing Co. Taproom Opens in Little River

Sparks uses a 20-barrel system that can produce up to 4,000 barrels of brew per year. Production began last year and distribution followed last December with Miami's Eagle Brands. Bousa's flagship beers are a British-style Bousa IPA and a Bousa Blonde American wheat ale. The brand is distinguished by its all-white tap handles and IPA bottle.

While a grand opening celebration is in the works, Garcia said the taproom is in soft open mode and refers to the brewery's Instagram page for upcoming events.

Born in Miami, Cuban by ethnicity, and raised in Venezuela, Garcia is no stranger to craft beer. Neither is Vergara, a native Colombian, who previously owned Beergara in Bogotá. The two met in Miami four years ago while taking brewing courses. Craft beer has taken hold in parts of South America, Garcia says, but is still up and coming.

Garcia says that Venezuela is dominated by beer corporations such as Polar and Cervecería Regional, but has an emerging craft beer market. "It was on such a small scale that Polar and Regional would kind of turn a blind eye because craft had such a small market share. South America is really where the U.S. was in terms of craft beer 20 to 30 years ago."

Craft breweries in Venezuela faced further difficulty, Garcia says, in 2016 amid the political turmoil when criticism of socialist President Nicolas Maduro by Polar led to restrictions on imports of supplies, such as grain. That trickled down to craft breweries, Garcia says.

Yet Garcia says a handful of small breweries have been able to acquire grain either legitimately or on the black market. Garcia believes craft beer is a community builder that can also rebuild his country. "To take that over and translate our experience from here to there, creating jobs, creating local product pride, even on a small scale would be very special."

Bousa Brewing Co. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-510-5244; bousabrewing.com; Monday through Wednesday 4-10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.