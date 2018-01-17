Daniel Boulud Returns to the JW Marriott Marquis With Boulud Sud

Chef Daniel Boulud's Mediterranean-themed Boulud Sud opened a week ago at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami with fare from some of the world's most beautiful places.

Housed in the space formerly occupied by the chef's DB Bistro Moderne, the revamped restaurant is brighter in both decor and fare. The concept, inspired by Boulud's travels, includes cuisine from coastal regions such as the French Riviera, Spain, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Lebanon, and Turkey.

After the final dinner service of the French-driven concept in September 2017, walls were broken down to open the 6,350-square-foot restaurant. Dark-gray furnishings were replaced by warm teals, and collage art by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz was installed.