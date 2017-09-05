Compare Delivery Times and Fees with Food Delivery Search Engine Bootler

Those with an appetite have a host of food delivery services at their disposal. Everything from grilled cheese and doughnuts, to chilled alcohol, can be peddled across Miami-Dade from restaurant to user.
But many restaurants are partnered with more than one delivery service, forcing customers to decide which company to use. That is, until now.
Chicago-based Bootler, a food delivery search engine, is now available in Miami. The website aggregates data from food services companies, like Postmates and EatStreet, in an effort to save consumers' time and money. Think of it as the Kayak for food.
To use Bootler, enter an address on the homepage to view a list of restaurants available for delivery. From there, enter a specific restaurant or choose a restaurant by cuisine, price, or rating.
Bootler breaks down delivery fees, order minimums, and estimated delivery waits for each service in real-time, and shows how the total cost compares at each delivery service, if multiple services are available. To complete an order, users click through to their preferred delivery service.
Similar to travel search engines, Bootler operates as a partner to food delivery companies. Therefore, Bootler must partner with food delivery services for them to appear in a search.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
As of now, Bootler is partnered with Delivery.com, Postmates, EatStreet, FoodJunky, and Foodler. Services such as UberEats, GrubHub, Eat24, DoorDash, or Delivery Dudes would not appear in a search.
In the coming months, Bootler plans to partner with more food delivery services to offer a more comprehensive search for Miami users.
For more information, visit gobootler.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!