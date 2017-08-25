Bocas House Opens Third Location, in Coral Gables

Bocas House, a Venezuelan-Peruvian restaurant based in Doral, has officially opened a third location, in Coral Gables. The concept, known for large portions and indulgent milkshakes, is part of Bocas Group Corporation, led by César González and Levin De Grazia.
Coral Gables is Bocas' largest brick-and-mortar, boasting more than 200 seats and a full-service bar. The menu is comfort-food-inspired, similar to Bocas' locations in Doral and Weston.
Food highlights include Latin-fusion plates such as salmon ceviche in a passionfruit and mango sauce; tequeños made with phyllo dough and served with a papelón (unrefined whole cane sugar) reduction; and meat and seafood causas, Peruvian-style mashed-potato terrines.
Photo via Bocas House Facebook
There is also a large selection of hearty meat, chicken, and seafood entrées, including grilled short ribs served with chorizo, blood sausage, and yuca fries; seafood parrilla full of calamari, shrimp, octopus, and tostones; and chicken Milanese, where breaded and fried strips of meat are served with creamy noodles.
Menu items range from $10 to $80, and most entrées are priced between $20 and $30.
Diners can enjoy new additions to Bocas' cocktail lineup, including a Nutella martini and the Bocas Bull, a mixture of Venezuelan beer and rum.
The restaurant also serves a treat exclusive to the Coral Gables location. The Golden Milkshake is made with a Nutella base and topped with a Nutella brownie, a golden Nutella brigadeiro, raspberries, and gold dust.
Other milkshakes, such as the tres leches — made with Venezuelan chicha (a rice pudding drink) and topped with ice cream, a waffle cone, and a slice of tres leche cake — are also available at the Gables outpost.
Sometime this fall, Bocas Group Corporation, which is behind the three Bocas House locations and Bocas Grill in Kendall, will expand to Orlando with Bocas Grill & Bar, an upscale version of Bocas House.
Bocas House. 2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-401-7071; bocashouse.com. 11:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
