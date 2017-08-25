Bocas House Opens Third Location, in Coral Gables

Bocas House, a Venezuelan-Peruvian restaurant based in Doral, has officially opened a third location, in Coral Gables. The concept, known for large portions and indulgent milkshakes, is part of Bocas Group Corporation, led by César González and Levin De Grazia.

Coral Gables is Bocas' largest brick-and-mortar, boasting more than 200 seats and a full-service bar. The menu is comfort-food-inspired, similar to Bocas' locations in Doral and Weston.

Food highlights include Latin-fusion plates such as salmon ceviche in a passionfruit and mango sauce; tequeños made with phyllo dough and served with a papelón (unrefined whole cane sugar) reduction; and meat and seafood causas, Peruvian-style mashed-potato terrines.