 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
BLT Steak Will Reopen in September on South BeachEXPAND
Photo by Brett Hufziger

BLT Steak Will Reopen in September on South Beach

Clarissa Buch | August 24, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

BLT Steak, known to serve some of the best beef, seafood, and popovers in Miami, will reopen in September inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, previously the Berkeley Shore Hotel in Miami Beach. An exact date is expected in the next few days.

The steakhouse, formerly located inside the Betsey Hotel, shuttered in May 2016 with no word on if it would relocate or reopen. After its closure, the space transformed into LT Steak and Seafood, a similar surf and turf eatery with a greater focus on fish.

Related Stories

The restaurant, located right off of the hotel lobby, is fit for more than 150 diners, both inside a sleek, white dining room, and outside on a lush landscaped patio. The space also features an intimate backyard with communal seating for larger parties.

Chef Carlos Torres with helm the new location, where he will create a rotating roster of blackboard specials, highlighting regional produce, exotic fruits, and seafood from South Florida's waters. Previously, Torres held executive chef positions at LT Steak and Seafood and 660 at the Anglers.

BLT Steak Will Reopen in September on South BeachEXPAND
Photo by Brett Hufziger

A peek into BLT's menu reveals a few new items, including steak tartare tacos, snapper crudo, heirloom tomato and beet salad, and foie gras empanadas.

Otherwise, the restaurant will a maintain similar offerings to its previous location, including a 28-day dry-aged New York strip, a Kansas City bone-in strip, and a porterhouse for two; as well as classics such as tuna tartare, a lobster Cobb salad, and the restaurant's famous warm Gruyère-laced popovers.

The restaurant will also feature a daily selection of east and west coast oysters, as well as seafood platters layered with of oysters, Little Neck clams, jumbo shrimp, crab claws, and lobster.

For more than a year, BLT Steak has worked on plans to reopen, but management wanted to wait until the right location presented itself. According to BLT's reps, the Iberostar team approached them with a proposal to restore the Berkeley Hotel and make the steakhouse one of its main restaurants.

Once opened, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. It will also provide food and drink to the hotel's rooftop pool.

BLT Steak. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami. An exact opening date is expected soon.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >