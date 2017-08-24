BLT Steak Will Reopen in September on South Beach

BLT Steak, known to serve some of the best beef, seafood, and popovers in Miami, will reopen in September inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, previously the Berkeley Shore Hotel in Miami Beach. An exact date is expected in the next few days.

The steakhouse, formerly located inside the Betsey Hotel, shuttered in May 2016 with no word on if it would relocate or reopen. After its closure, the space transformed into LT Steak and Seafood, a similar surf and turf eatery with a greater focus on fish.

The restaurant, located right off of the hotel lobby, is fit for more than 150 diners, both inside a sleek, white dining room, and outside on a lush landscaped patio. The space also features an intimate backyard with communal seating for larger parties.